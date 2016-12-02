Gouda news: Indy's first ever mac and cheese festival 

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

Slap some butter on bread, add cheese and cook. Simple enough, right? WAIT, WRONG FOOD. I'm cheesy. Mac and cheese has been one of America's favorite and easiest grab-and-go foods for decades.

And if you're a fan of the cheesy goodness, your day is about to get ten times better.

Chef’s Night Off and MOKB have teamed up to bring Indy its first ever festival mac and cheese festival, Return of the Mac.

Featuring more than 20 restaurants, including some of Indy's best — Thunderbird, Kumas Korner, Delicia and The District Tap — and newest — Roosters Kitchen and Charblue — this is bound to be a hit. A ticket to the event will allow you to taste unlimited samples of the unique creations for two hours.

Return of The Mac will take place Sunday, January 8, 2017 at the Circle City Industrial Complex. General admission tickets are $20 and VIP Early Entry tickets will drop you $35. Tickets go on sale Dec. 5 and can be purchased here.

There's a good chance you'll break your New Years' resolution of eating healthier because of this.