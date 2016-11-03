Get your Whiskey Education at North End BBQ and Moonshine 

click to enlarge Jason Foust gives teaches the basics of bourbon and whiskey

All bourbon comes from Kentucky, right? Wrong. This is just the most basic and common misconception that perpetuates the world of whiskey, and the team at North End Barbecue & Moonshine are trying their best to dispel these myths and to educate our community. Jason Foust, bar manager at North End, started a new series of classes called Whisk(e)y Education as a way for you to learn the intricacies of whiskey and don’t worry, you get to do some tastings while you’re at it.“We opened North End with the intention of having not only the best whiskey/bourbon selection in the state, but to back up that positioning with a commitment to education,” says Foust, explaining the reasoning behind the classes. “The category (bourbon/whiskey) is the fastest growing spirit category, and I feel it's important to be able to talk intelligently about anything you are trying to sell, especially with something so popular. If we as bartenders/chefs/mixologists are going to have obscure ingredients and products on our menus, our establishments should have a knowledgable staff who can talk intelligently about the menu.”This past week my father and I took the opportunity to further our knowledge of whiskey — of which I must admit my dad already had a much better grasp on than myself. For me, the most notable aspect of the evening was just how approachable the class was, which is important for an event like this. Foust has taken any pretension one may expect and thrown it out the window. When describing the program and who it’s built for Foust says, “We have it structured to appeal to anyone. The education we bring for the classes is a comprehensive base, touching on all areas (tasting, distillation, history, laws, aging, etc). I have found that even the "whiskey experts" that come in have only a base knowledge of most of those topics. As we expand the program, groups can choose to adjust the focus of the education to a specific topic.”For our class the group was intimate, only ten people, and Foust says that many classes have simply been groups of people who all come together. One person in the room suggested it would be a great addition to a bachelor/bachelorette party.There are four levels of classes available, each one slightly more advanced than the next. We were happily doing the Bourbon 101 class, which costs $35 a person. We sat down to a flight of whiskies and had communal plates of homemade smoked onion dip and chips in front of us. When we asked later in the evening about the food and how chef Mitch McDaniel chose the dish, he said something to the effect of it’s chips and dip, it’s fucking good, and he was right. Who doesn’t love some chips and dip?Once we were all in our seats Foust started in with a quick overview of whiskey, the grains used in the process of creating it, the different styles and what is necessary to be considered Tennessee whiskey, or bourbon or anything else. “All bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon,” was stated quite a few times.When asked how the whiskies for the flights are chosen, Foust says, “I try to gauge the group upon booking. We are seeing a good mix of groups, whether corporate outings, bachelor parties or birthdays. I try to include a progressive flight in each class that includes a clear distillate ("white whiskey or white dog" right off the still before it goes into a barrel), a 4 year old of the same "juice" and a 10-12 year old of that same whiskey. This gives insight to the evolution of the flavors as it ages in the barrel.”This is exactly how our class started.Foust had us do our first taste which was the clear and extremely strong Heaven Hill Distillate. It’s a rare opportunity to get a taste of distillate, especially from a company as massive as Heaven Hill, who makes Evan Williams, Old Forester, Henry McKenna, Elijah Craig and many more liquors. We were looking forward to see how aging changed this powerful flavor.Next came a second taste from the kitchen, a simple yet tasty dish of brioche topped with bourbon-flavored cream cheese and pepper jelly, which the chef described as the food equivalent of whiskey.“Mitch will play off the general taste profiles of the whiskies we are presenting,” Foust says. “We will usually start with something salty and smoky for a sort of palate cleanser, yet something that complements the whiskies. It’s usually something off menu. It’s a chance to get outside the BBQ box and let Mitch explore his culinary skills. We keep them small portions to eat as you sip.”With the food in front of us, Foust pushed on with describing bourbon, the different styles and what the terminology on the bottles mean.Describing his thought process Foust says, “I try to highlight different types of whiskey (wheat, rye, malted), finished whiskies (port, wine, sherry) which are becoming increasingly popular, and bonded whiskies which are government regulated whiskies which began in the late 1800s and are coming back in the spotlight.”Bonded whiskey was one of the most interesting talking points of the evening. If a whiskey is bonded this means it was made at a single distillery, by one distiller, in one distilling season. The bond part comes from its aging for at least four years at 100 proof in a warehouse that is federally bonded and supervised. It’s amazing to realize how much formality goes into creating these bonded whiskies and to think they have been doing this since before Prohibition. This means there was more work being put into making sure your whiskey was authentic and high-quality than there was with food back in the early 1900s.The second flight came and gave us a look at some of the more inventive, less-traditional bourbons and whiskies that are out there on the market. It started with Stranahan’s — one of my favorite tastes of the night — even though its not technically a bourbon due to its mash bill of four different malted barleys (bourbon is at least 51-percent corn). Stranahan’s is crafted in Colorado and it was incredible to taste just how different the flavor was due to the change in climes. This flight also consisted of Bulleit Rye, Angels Envy and High West Yippee Ki-yay, all great whiskies and all slightly out of the norm. For example Angels Envy is finished in port barrels, giving it a unique flavor compared to any other bourbon and also causing bourbon purists’ heads to explode.During this portion we also got a taste of North End’s incredible brisket on a dish that was all burnt ends with some KC sauce on top of a Johnny cake with pickled onions and queso fresco. The dish was the perfect accompaniment to the whiskies we were tasting at that moment, which were slightly sweeter and spicier than the first flight.Foust ended the presentation by sharing the history of bourbon and also giving us a look at the family trees of many of the most popular bourbons out there. It was intriguing to see just how few companies make a vast majority of the bourbon out there. Nine companies craft nearly 90 of the bourbons you’ll see on shelves, which still blows my mind.North End BBQ and Moonshine has a noble and straightforward goal with this series, as Foust tells me, “An overall increase in knowledge of our whiskey drinking community.“There are so many laws and myths that need to be shared or debunked! I feel it’s important to know what you are drinking, and to understand what it took to get into your glass.“You can study any bottle of whiskey and really know what is inside. Unfortunately with the market right now bourbon is highly sought after and people can charge a hefty premium. I hope to give people an understanding of whiskey overall so they can use their own judgement when over-spending at a bar or liquor store.“Another large part of it is sharing so many great stories of these distilleries and distillers. It’s easy to create a lavish story behind a whiskey though it may be brand new, and I want to give people the history of those who set the standard in this category.”The class we were part of was a hybrid blend of the Bourbon 101 and Whiskey 201 options. But there are much more specialized versions if you already posses a greater knowledge of whiskey.Foreign Oak 301 is only $50 and will get you two flights of three whiskies from international markets like Japan, Taiwan, France. You’ll also get the chance to try some whiskies aged in foreign casks like French Oak or Limousine Oak (you so fancy). Or if you so choose, do one of the family flights.If you are well-versed in whiskey and still want the chance to gain knowledge and to taste some of the rarer whiskies out there, the Master Distiller 401 option is $60 and sounds like an incredible experience. Foust had a reminder for people looking in these more advanced categories: “I can also accommodate to requests because there are several whiskies that I can procure that you wouldn't find in a store easily.”You can have a vertical flight of Four Roses, which is one of the most respected bourbon families. You may also have a flight consisting of Heaven Hill’s top tier whiskies which includes Parkers Heritage, Elijah Craig 18 year, Elijah Craig 23 year and Elijah Craig Barrel Strength. The other option is rare and limited releases from Wild Turkey including selections from Wild Turkey 17 year Masters Keep, Wild Turkey Diamond, Russell’s 1998, Russell’s Single Barrel Rye.These courses are an incredible and inexpensive investment for anyone who wants to further their knowledge of whiskey. We live in an era where we are becoming more attached to our food and drink products; we want to know where things are sourced. Are they sustainable? Are they quality? We are excited to educate ourselves. The team at North End BBQ & Moonshine is giving an opportunity to do that, no matter our existing knowledge of whiskey.As Foust explains it, by sharing knowledge with the public, the bar and restaurant are able to better do what they love doing, “We want to use all these geeky and obscure ingredients behind the bar and in the kitchen, but most of our customers have no idea what they are.If we want to grow as a professional community, we have to help our customers grow with us. If we give them this knowledge, they will have the confidence to embrace the others in the community doing the same thing. We are young in this aspect, and we have to give our customers the confidence to trust us in our profession. I hope that the commitment we have to fresh, homemade ingredients resonate with customers expecting the same from the other places they frequent.”