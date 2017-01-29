George’s strong play propelling Indiana out of its rut 

click to enlarge Phil Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS -- Contrary to those who will have you believe otherwise -- and yes they are out there, lurking in your Twitter mentions -- Paul George is a bona fide superstar. Case closed. End of story. Period.

Don’t believe me? Whatever. But you should listen to the NBA coaches who voted the Pacers forward to his fourth All-Star Game on Thursday. Or just ask those in attendance Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and saw the seven-year veteran mercilessly eviscerate James Harden and the Houston Rockets during a 120-101 win.

Harden came into the Circle City a contender for MVP, a one man locomotive who drops 30 points and 12 assists with regularity and ease. Under the direction of new coach, and offensive guru, Mike D’Antoni, the Rockets have re-launched their high-scoring ways after failing to achieve liftoff a season ago. Houston sports the second best offense in the NBA, averaging nearly 115 points per 100 possessions, a mark bested only by the high octane Golden State Warriors.

But when George got his teeth into Harden, it resembled the scene in Jurassic Park where the mighty T-Rex makes a quick snack of the scared-shitless lawyer. It was no contest.

With his utility belt of defensive tools, George turned one of the NBA’s premiere offensive talents into a rag doll. Harden scored just 15 points on 17 shots, finishing with more fouls (five) than field goals (three). Though Harden is among the best in the league at drawing fouls, he attempted just seven shots from the charity stripe, four below his season average.

“I just wanted to make it as difficult as possible for him,” George said. “I just tried to keep a body on him without fouling. For us, that was the best game offensively and defensively in a long time. He’s so good, so talented, you can’t let him have freedom. It’s fun playing against a good matchup. I get a rush. I look forward to it.”

Harden’s lone reprieve came during the third quarter. After missing seven consecutive 3-pointers to start the game, his eighth attempt connected from the top of the key after one of Indiana’s few defensive miscues. Before getting back on defense, Harden looked up to the Fieldhouse rafters and blew a kiss to the heavens. A small courtesy to the basketball gods for a few precious seconds of breathing room.

But George’s defense is just half of the story. Ask Houston center Clint Capella, the victim of George’s most vicious dunk since embarrassing Chris Andersen in the playoffs in 2013. Kudos to a promising second-year player like Capella for doing his job of protecting the paint, but props to George for rising up with enough authority to embarrass Capella’s future grandchildren.

“I’ve had a lot of injuries to my legs, and (my dunks) haven’t been the same,” George said. “But through time, it’s slowly getting stronger and stronger. I’m getting my strength back up. I feel the change.”

George suffered a small cut near his right eye, a fair price to pay for hoisting so much shame on one man. To rub salt in the wound, George sank a 3-pointer on the following possession. Houston’s curse has a name, and its initials are P.G.

Phil Taylor

In short, Sunday was the complete Paul George experience. By the time he left Houston dejected and sulking off the court, he scored 33 points on 13 of 23 attempts, grabbed nine rebounds and chipped in three assists. Harden appeared mortal, Capella was carried off in a coffin.

This is George’s fourth consecutive game wherein he eclipsed the 30-point mark, but his high level of play allowed others to get in on the act. With the Rockets focusing much of their attention in futile efforts of slowing down George, point guard Jeff Teague scored 17 points of his own and racked up 15 assists. Myles Turner tagged along as well with 18 points and 10 rebounds. From the get-go, George’s energy level was matched by his teammates.

“Teams have to key in on P.G. and they have to go double him,” Turner said. “That opens up everything for everybody else on this team, and that’s what he’s so good at doing.”

George’s stretch of brilliant play has been the catalyst for a Pacers team that finished the month of January with a record of 9-4. There were impressive games, including Sunday’s beatdown and a 123-109 victory over the Knicks on January 7. They also pieces together a five-game win streak. Yes, there were troubling losses to Denver and the lowly Los Angeles Lakers, but George has largely led Indy back from the brink.

With 12 weeks left in the regular season, the Pacers are three games above .500, sixth in the Eastern Conference and trending in the right direction. George is playing out of his gourd yet completely within his abilities. Turner his beginning to find his way as a defensive center in this league. Glenn Robinson III settled into a worthy asset off the bench after a so-so stint with the starters. Even reserve forward Lavoy Allen, who scored a season high 10 points Sunday, is contributing at long last.

All are improvements, to be sure. Indiana still isn’t winning a title this year, but it’s priming to make as much noise as possible as the season draws to a close. You can be sure Paul George will lead the charge.