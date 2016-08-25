Search
August 25, 2016 Food + Drink » Beer Buzz

Fringe Festival Review: The beer tent steals the show 

Grab a beer between your Fringe Fest shows

click to enlarge INDYFRINGE
  • IndyFringe
5:30 p.m. and there’s a glitch with the official tapping procedure. No worries. Indy Fringe beer tent manager Guy-Jo Gordon’s got it covered.

He lines up cans of Champagne Velvet shared by Upland Brewing Company.

“Hello everybody, come on up, tap on the bar top and grab a beer. Hey it’s the Fringe.”


So we did and the crowd at the new, table-filled gathering place at 748 Mass Ave. — the corner of Mass Ave. and St. Clair Street — officially opened Indy Fringe Fest 2016 with a celebratory toast.

Guy-Jo isn’t daunted by what he can’t control. Expect a lot more fun at the beer tent

During the festival, beer is served on weekdays between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., and between 1:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on weekends, reads the notice. Along with Champagne Velvet Premium Pilsner, you can savor Tin Man’s Damascene Apricot Sour Ale, Oskar Blue’s Dale’s Pale Ale and Bell’s Two-Hearted.

“Fabulous job at the BEER TENT,” is the news release shout out from Pauline Moffat, the Madonna of Indy Fringe. “And a big thank you from IndyFringe to the Firefighter's Local Union, Lee Dykstra who created our fabulous new tent and 50 seat air conditioned theatre, William Denton Ray for his imaginative BEER TOTEMS and Gershman Partners Theatre Entry, Jan White and Steve Adams whose wonderful decorations will bring a little sparkle to our lives!!!”

click to enlarge A group enjoys Champagne Velvet at IndyFringe - INDYFRINGE ON FLICKR
  • A group enjoys Champagne Velvet at IndyFringe
  • IndyFringe on Flickr
Umbrellas of all hues and sizes spark the white tent—and should rain fall, a prop can easily become a positive shield against getting drenched for a dash to a show along Mass Ave.

Or be at your “fringiest,” stay where you are at The Tent, grab a cold beer and enjoy our Short Fringe shows!” advises the notice. Two shows every hour, $5 per show. 

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She's the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

