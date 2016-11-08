Freedom Indiana establishes measures to protect Hoosier trans voters 

LGBT voters who went in a group to cast their ballot.

Freedom Indiana

name

In 2012, LGBT voters played a huge role in re-electing Obama. According to the Human Rights Campaign, around 6 million lesbian, gay and bi voters cast votes in 2012. Considering 76 percent voted for Obama and he won by roughly 5 million, the difference is pivotal.Indiana’s political organizing group Freedom Indiana went to extra measures this year to ensure that, specifically, trans voters could make it to the polls safely. Chris Paulsen, Campaign Manager of Freedom Indiana, oversaw an initiative to help trans and non-gender conforming voters get to and from their polling locations.Freedom Indiana also put out a Voting While Trans Guide about six weeks ago, “Just telling people what they needed to take, their rights, giving them some tips,” says Paulsen.For the last two weeks, Freedom Indiana offered to accompany voters to the polls who do not feel safe or fear that they might run into problems. (They accompanied a group of 14 LGBT voters to cast early ballots two weeks ago.)“The biggest problem is if their ID doesn’t match their appearance and their name,” says Paulsen. “A lot of times they get outed there at the polls. So they are not so much worried about being able to vote. I think the poll workers have done a very good job of that, they are more worried about the violence around when people realize that they are trans.”They also put together a letter, sent to all Indiana county clerks, on how to address trans voters that included simple steps like never assuming a voter is male or female.NUVO spoke with local trans activist Hawthorn Mineart about going to the polls today:“I didn't run into any issues voting today, but I have a lot of factors in my favor that other trans folks don't. My ID matches my appearance, I was voting with my spouse so I had support if someone challenged me, and I've voted at the same location for several years and poll workers recognize me. Those are all points of privilege that help me. In theory, poll workers should only be matchingon ID to name on voter lists, and gender should not be something they consider, but the reality is that trans folks report being challenged about gender by poll workers.”