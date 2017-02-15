Search
February 15, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Five February Indianapolis beer events and special releases 

By and
click to enlarge NEW DAY MEADERY
  • New Day Meadery

1. New Day Meadery in Fountain Square is releasing their Barrel Aged Johnny Chapman. According to co-owner Tia Agnew, “Our rich hard cider was aged in Angel's Envy, Heaven Hill and Woodford Reserve bourbon barrels. It packs a punch at 12% ABV. We'll have 8-ounce glass pours for $8 available for in-house and 16.9-ounce bottles for $10 available for carry out.”

2. A trip to Bloomington on February 21 should include an evening of beer and Irish whiskey. Upland’s Wood Shop is hosting a welcome party for Irish whiskey makers Tullamore D.E.W. during their tour around the country “to spread the love for the old tradition of drinking Irish whiskey alongside a beer.” Taste funky and sour brews from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Wood Shop and continue the party from 8-9:30 p.m. at The Irish Lion Bar & Restaurant. You must RSVP to amber@uplandbeer.com in order to attend.
click to enlarge Nada and Sun King are collaborating from Feb. 15- 19. - NADA
  • Nada and Sun King are collaborating from Feb. 15- 19.
  • Nada
3.Nada is hosting a five day event of dishes paired with Sun King beers. According to the team at Nada, “Sun King will be taking over our taps for guests to grab brews on draft, plus Nada's chefs have developed four exclusive dishes to match with beer tastings or pints.” The event runs February 15-19 and will include exclusive dishes like, Truffle Fonduta Tlayuda and Fried Oyster Tacos and specialty Sun King beers like Lupulin Astronaut and Whip Fight.

4. Centerpoint Brewing celebrated its grand opening this past weekend with live music from Straight Up Chumps and they are now serving beers Wednesday through Sunday.


5. Indiana City Brewing is hosting an Ales From The Crypt event this Saturday,  February 18. According to the event page, "Experience the awakening of four distinguished beers laid to rest, entombed in bourbon barrels deep within the crypt below Indiana City. Exclusive access to these rare beers is limited to just 140 bourbon barrel aged beer zealots." Tickets are $50 and include one 5-ounce draft pour of each beer, an exclusive snifter glass, a brewery tour that includes the crypt and much more.

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.
Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

