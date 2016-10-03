First ever Red Bull Air Race in Indy 

More than 60,000 people packed into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday to watch German pilot Matthias Dolderer beat out 13 other competitors and stand atop the podium at the first ever Red Bull Air Race at IMS.

To relive the action at IMS, fans can watch a race broadcast on Sunday, October 9th on FS1 at 8:30 PM EST.

Want to know what the pilots experienced Sunday? Watch the video below as we got to ride along with a Red Bull Air Race pilot.

Fox59 is reporting that officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway say they’re pleased with this weekend’s Red Bull Air Race and revealed that the event would return to IMS in 2017.