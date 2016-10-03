To relive the action at IMS, fans can watch a race broadcast on Sunday, October 9th on FS1 at 8:30 PM EST.
First ever Red Bull Air Race in Indy
Matthias Dolderer of Germany took the victory at the first ever Red Bull Air Race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Second place belonged to Nigel Lamb of Great Britain and third went to Pete McLeod of Canada.
Want to know what the pilots experienced Sunday? Watch the video below as we got to ride along with a Red Bull Air Race pilot.
Fox59 is reporting that officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway say they’re pleased with this weekend’s Red Bull Air Race and revealed that the event would return to IMS in 2017.