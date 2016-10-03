Search
October 03, 2016 Sports » Sports + Recreation

First ever Red Bull Air Race in Indy 

More than 60,000 people packed into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday to watch German pilot Matthias Dolderer beat out 13 other competitors and stand atop the podium at the first ever Red Bull Air Race at IMS.

To relive the action at IMS, fans can watch a race broadcast on Sunday, October 9th on FS1 at 8:30 PM EST.

First ever Red Bull Air Race in Indy
First ever Red Bull Air Race in Indy

Matthias Dolderer of Germany took the victory at the first ever Red Bull Air Race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Second place belonged to Nigel Lamb of Great Britain and third went to Pete McLeod of Canada.

By Phil Taylor

Want to know what the pilots experienced Sunday? Watch the video below as we got to ride along with a Red Bull Air Race pilot.

Fox59 is reporting that officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway say they’re pleased with this weekend’s Red Bull Air Race and revealed that the event would return to IMS in 2017.

