Exploring Cerulean chef Alan Sternberg's new pop-up dinner series, Common House 

Congee with oxtail gravy from the first Common House dinner
Audra Sternberg Photography
It’s no secret that the culinary scene in Indianapolis has been on a steady rise for years. We’ve been mentioned time and again in national and international publications. People are making trips here specifically to get a taste of what we have to offer.
When I have friends come in town from Chicago or San Diego, they mention specific neighborhoods they’ve heard they have to venture to to nosh — every time they mention how easy it is to drive and park (“for free!”) in popular neighborhoods like Fountain Square, Broad Ripple and Old Northside.
It’s easy to say, “We’ve done it; we’re a dining destination.”
But to be content in that idea could be disastrous for our city. We could easily fall into that trap of excitement that comes with reaching a goal that leads to stagnation. Now, more than ever, it is important to continue moving forward with our culinary endeavors — chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs must constantly be looking forward, because the fall doesn’t take nearly as long as the climb.
Audra and Alan Sternberg are the husband and wife team behind Common House
Chef Alan Sternberg and his wife and business-partner Audra Sternberg recognize this fact; and through their new dinner series, Common House
, they are attempting to do their part in continuing the culinary scene’s growth.
“I don’t want to be sitting here in 10 years and thinking, ‘Man, Indy was awesome 10 years ago,’” Alan says to me at a table in Cerulean
, where he holds the helm of head chef. Sitting next to him is Audra, a food photographer
and event planner. The couple has spent the past few years doing as much traveling as two working parents can and through their travels their perspectives on food, Indianapolis and life have changed tremendously.
Alan says, “In the last 12 months I’ve been able to go to six or seven states and cook. I met a lot of cool people. I think everybody around here is pretty in-tune with what everybody else [in Indianapolis] is doing. So, walking into a situation where you’re not in-tune with what is going on and everything kind of catches you off guard, like ‘That’s awesome, I never would’ve thought of that;’ it really helps spark those ideas.”
For the Sternbergs it wasn’t so much an idea that was sparked, but more so a realization.
“I want to feel like we’re moving forward,” Alan says, referencing the state of Indianapolis' culinary scene. “I’m not going to say we’re not. But if I can be one more set of hands pushing, then I’m fine doing that.” That realization they had arrived at was that Indy is lacking in an area where many cities like Detroit, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Charleston aren’t — we don't have many chef-driven dinner series. And so he's using his hands to push us into that realm of food.
That doesn’t mean these series don’t exist in the city; Rosa and Tony Hanslits of Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta Market
sell their their back room dinner series out every month and, of course, the most well-known in the city is R.J. Wall’s Chefs’ Night Off
series.
In fact, Wall and CNO had a hand in the Sternbergs coming up with Common House, as Alan explains: “[Wall] took me a couple of places last year. He took me to St. Louis, which was the big tipping point. Hanging out with those guys, they do stuff like this fairly regularly.
“You know, Mike Randolph [acclaimed chef at Público
] has his own pop-up in St. Louis and it was just kind of one of those epiphanies — like, I’m always waiting for somebody to ask me to do something, and it’s like, ‘Why don’t I just go do it?’. So I came home with this idea of like, ‘We should do this’ and Audra was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’
And from that Common House was born. The first event took place last month on January 15 and to hear both Alan and Audra talk about it, it is easy to see for them it was a momentous occasion. The first dinner was based around the idea of ‘market’ and appropriately took place at Wildwood Market
in Fountain Square.
“It was really a special moment for me personally,” Alan says, “to let that many people in and to see the gears turning, there was no veil, nothing was hidden or protected and I really felt like for the first time I really put myself out there completely unguarded.” He curated the 12-course menu himself and shared it with an intimate grouping of 16 people. “I was kind of terrified beforehand, but we knew pretty much everybody at the first one, that was nice, just knowing they would be forgiving if anything went bad. But, I don’t think anything did, it was a great evening.”
“It’s fun to not be in your restaurant,” Alan continues. “You rarely cook food that is that personal as a chef. You always cook for other people. To a degree this is cooking for me. [At Cerulean], I have a bottom line I have to meet. At events there are masses you have to feed. If you do CNO then there’s a collaboration element. So this is the perfect little hole where I can just be me and, at least at the first one, nobody judged me for that.”
The menu from the first Common House event was drawn by Alan and colored by Audra.
The small amount of people was a purposeful choice and it will be the same at each of the dinners. According to Alan each dinner will consist of “16 to 20, we want to keep it small. I think before anybody even actually walked into the building at Wildwood that that was a beautiful size; it was more than an intimate setting. The guests sat around a giant table all together and even before the first course actually went out they were telling stories to each other and everybody was interacting.”
Audra adds: “We even had a farmer whose product we were using for the dinner, Kyle Becker [of Becker Farms
], so he could be there and talk about it.”
And then Alan elaborates, “Kyle was my first farmer I ever worked with and he told me he had bought tickets and asked if there was any product I needed; I was like, ‘Yeah.’ so I drove almost to Ohio to meet him one day a week beforehand to get product and he came to the dinner and people were asking him questions about this or that.”
Not only did they share the evening with Alan’s first farmer, the team from Cerulean was there to support them, too. “Honestly we couldn’t have done it without my staff here,” Alan says. “They all volunteered their time, my cooks came and cooked for me and our front of house manager came and served with Audra. It wouldn’t have been possible without that kind of family we have here.”
As Audra points out: “It’s also cool for us because we’re married and to get to do it with your spouse is great.” Alan jumps in, “What’s more personal than the person you share your life with?
“Audra’s really kind of grown a lot in the past couple of years and has really adapted into the restaurant system. She hosted the [James] Beard dinner
, you know, she did pretty much all that work and I feel like it went really well. It’s nice to be able to share that because there was a time early on where we didn’t have that connection on the restaurant level, but now she understands where I’m coming from so much more and we get along beautifully.”
Audra giggles before Alan restates: “We do. We really do get along beautifully here.”
The first Common House was an intimate event at Wildwood Market
It is little touches like this that make the series even more personal for Alan and Audra, and that personal aspect comes across to the guests. Audra tells me, “It’s literally like you had a dinner party for a group of your friends, and the pressure of a place like [Cerulean] everyday wasn’t there. I think the guests saw him as more of a human because he’s right there in your face.
“In restaurants I feel like chefs are kind of pushed back, you don’t see them too much. But at a dinner you see him back there; it’s him touching every plate that comes out. I mean, it’s really personal.
“It’s a way to get the guest to know Alan on a personal level, too. Because it’s so small, you know, you’re at one table. He can personally come out for each course and talk about it, tell what he was thinking when he was creating it, so they feel like they’re getting to know him with every dinner.”
Now, with the next event called “Back to our Roots,” coming up at Plow & Anchor on February 19
, the Sternbergs are looking forward. Looking at where the series is going, they have vague ideas, but they don't have anything set in stone.
“The initial thoughts were we knew we needed to build some trust before we went to where we want to go,” Alan says with a quick laugh. “We’re not trying to make a freak show, it’s not just about shock and awe, there’s a reason behind it.
“It’s like questions I’ve wondered. Like, how does lighting affect your experience at the table? So we want to do a dinner where the lighting changes for every course. I remember a couple of years ago [Grant] Achatz [of Alinea
] was talking about: Can you use sound as a palate cleanser? Does the sound of a cello effect the perception of taste in your mouth? So, just that kind of higher abstract thinking; not that I think even close to the level that they do. But it piques interest. Whether someone has that answer for you already or not isn’t the point, it’s that I want to find out.”
While they're looking forward, they aren't trying to get too far ahead of themselves, as Alan points out: “We’re trying to stay within a month or two months out, honing it down and announcing the next dinner within that month. That way it’s always fresh, it’s always at the forefront of our mind. I’ve got some notes, we’ve got some things we want to do, but we’re just going to play it by ear. I feel like if we plan too far ahead, we’re going to miss the point.”
Sternberg's 1-hour carrot was one of 12 dishes at the first Common House
For Alan this looking forward is important and it’s helping him grow as a chef, which is in turn going to help Indianapolis’ culinary scene to continue growing, because it can spark new conversations with chefs around the city and also help the city’s palate grow and change.
“I can do something small and intimate and have a captive audience and really kind of challenge them and myself,” Alan says. “I think this entire year is about taking advantage of opportunities and creating opportunities. We’ll see how far we can go. I came a long way last year and we want to grow even more this year.”