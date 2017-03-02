Search
March 02, 2017 Food + Drink » Beer Buzz

Evil Czech Brewery featured in CraftBeer.com’s Great American Beer Bars 2017 

The Mishawaka-based brewery was chosen by readers as Indiana's best beer bar

CraftBeer.com readers were asked to nominate their favorite craft beer bar in their state and fill out a short survey about what makes it so great including atmosphere, staff, beer selection and special events,” reads the lead to the newly published listing of top beer bars state-by-state. “Craft beer fans cast over 7,000 votes between November and December 2016.”

Mishawaka-based Evil Czech Brewery, open since 2011, gained a photo spread and this caption: “Evil Czech Brewery & Public House’s motto is, “Life is too short to drink bad beer, but there’s always time for Evil Beer!” Locals love their beer, their Lightnin’ Lunch and Hangover Brunch buffet — and don’t miss the double decker bus food truck on the patio.”

Mishawaka’s brewing history began in 1839, with an amazing ability to live through the Prohibition years when the Kamm & Schellenberger Brewing Company changed its operation as the Arrow Beverage Mfg. Co., and then resurrected itself as Kamm & Schellenberger Company, Inc. in 1933. A fire in 1950 was the death knell, and the brewery closed in 1951. However, the original property, built in 1853 by John Wagner at what is now 700 Lincolnway West, in 1979 was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.


After a hiatus of 41 years, Mishawaka Brewing Company was established in 1991 as a brewpub, following Broad Ripple Brewpub, which opened in 1990. When Mishawaka Brewing closed in 2011. In its wake George Pesak founded Evil Czech Brewery & Public House. Over the past five years Evil Czech has been expanding incrementally and gaining a loyal constituency throughout the US 31/US 20 corridor. Residents of the City of Mishawaka take their brewing history seriously.

3703 N. Main Street - Mishawaka, IN 46545
(574) 855-3070 | info@evilczech.com

About The Author

Rita Kohn

Rita Kohn
Bio:
 Rita Kohn has been covering craft beer and the arts for NUVO for two decades. She’s the author of True Brew: A Guide to Craft Beer in Indiana.

