September 14, 2016

Evermore announces donation of all fest proceeds to Red Cross 

Fest founder Nick White says it will give the inaugural fest "a much-needed purpose."

click to enlarge Atlas Genius will headline one of Evermore's nights - PHOTO VIA BIG HASSLE
  • Atlas Genius will headline one of Evermore's nights
  • Photo via Big Hassle
 
News from new Indy music fest Evermore last night: The fest announced all proceeds from the inaugural event will be donated to the American Red Cross. 

Per the press release issued last night: 
"In times of disaster, we need all the help we can receive from the community to serve those in need. On Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon until 10 p.m., the American Red Cross and Evermore Music Festival will team up for a music festival event. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Disaster Relief." 
We reached out to fest founder Nick White with a few questions. 

NUVO: How did you pick the American Red Cross as your beneficiary? Will there be anything specifically this money is donated to through Red Cross?

Nick White: We did a ticket donation after the eight tornadoes that hit Kokomo. They reached out about doing something more and I thought it would be great to make this a benefit event. Specifically, we are focused on disaster relief efforts, but we are supporting their overall organization.


NUVO: How will this financially impact the festival's operations?

White: This impacts us in a couple of ways. Most importantly it gives us a much-needed purpose. We will forgo all profits, but we hope that this partnership can help us create a bigger event this year with an eye on the future. I think this can only help us and them. It's truly a win-win.

NUVO: Can you elaborate on "proceeds" [What portion of money will be given to ARC]?

White: Any profit made by the festival over the entire weekend will be given to the Red Cross. People attending will also have the opportunity to further contribute on site via personal donations.  

Evermore is Sept. 30 - Oct. 2. Headliners include Prismo, Atlas Genius and Guster. 

About The Author

Katherine Coplen

Katherine Coplen
Bio:
 Always looking for my new favorite band. Always listening to my old ones, too. Always baking cakes. Always collecting rock and roll dad quotes.

