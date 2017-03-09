Even more Indianapolis beer events for the month of March 

click to enlarge
March 1 - 31:
Check out HopCat for March Hop Madness, where patrons decide which of the Indiana craft beers in contention win the grand prize. “Come in every week as these beers do battle,” reads the notice. “Points are scored for every full pint purchased between Wednesday and Saturday. The brewery that sells more beer over that time period moves on to the next round.
Round of 32: March 1-4th
Round of 16: March 8-11th
Round of 8: March 15-19th
Round of 4: March 22-25th
Championship Week: Monday, March 27th - Friday, March 31st
Winner + Select beers from that brewery will be $3 for the weekend of the Final 4, April 1 - 3.
Indiana beers include:
Bare Hands Westy, Oaken Barrel Superbly, Black Acre Saucy Intruder, St. Joseph Confessional, Daredevil Liftoff, Mad Anthony Hopsquatch, Mashcraft Blood Orange IPA, Outliers Buffalo Jacket, BBC Rooftop, Scarlet Lane Vivian, Upland Campside, Triton Railsplitter, 18th Street Sex & Candy, Noble Order Tobias, Round Town Happy Face Pale Ale
March 9:
Rock Bottom Downtown. 5:30-7:30 p.m. tapping “IRA” India Red Ale, brewmaster Nathan Scrugg’s says “The King Crimson is a twist where Red Ale meets IPA.”
March 9:
Union Jack, 5 p.m., Sun King 9-brews Tap Takeover; 8 p.m. Pub Feud with Sun King Swag, Union Jack gift cards, Prize box.
March 13:
Broad Ripple Brewpub tapping Indiana State Fair 2016 Brewer's Cup Competition “Homebrewer Best of Show” winning beer. As part of the award, the winner gets to come to the Brewpub to brew the recipe. Jason Behenna won with Lunar Eclipse, an Irish Stout. “Come help us toast Jason on his achievement, and remember, if you want to try it you need to come here, as it's exclusive to the Brewpub!” invites BRBP brewmaster Jonathon Mullens.
March 14: DRAFT Indy- a PeopleforBikes Meetup
at Triton Brewing Company, 6-9pm. Join us for a fast paced hour of ideas, entrepreneurs and bikes, capturing some of the exciting things happening for Indy Bikes, Biz & Beer. Bruce Kimball is an awesome champion for cycling and sits on the Carmel City Council. He will be speaking on the impacts of their cycling efforts on the economy of Carmel and highlight their future plans and investments. Must RSVP.
March 17:
Indiana City, releasing Irish Hill Ale, “Brewed to honor the rich Irish heritage of the neighborhood we’re in,” says Brewer/founder Ray Kamstra. “Irish Hill was home to the hard working, blue-collar Irish immigrants who quite literally built Indianapolis. Irish Hill Ale is a traditional Irish Red with sweet malt flavor and subtle hop bitterness. Sláinte!”
March 24:
Rock Bottom Downtown, 5:30-7:30 p.m., RB’s Chili Cook-off, $5 sampler has all sales going to IFD SurviveAlive!
March 25:
Triton, 1-5 p.m., collaborating with Camp Bow Wow in Lawrence as well as the Humane Society and a few other local rescue centers to find homes for dogs and cats in need. Come show your support for these awesome organizations and take home a new family member.
March 25:
New Day Craft, starting at noon, monthly last Saturday series, Brett Canaday, Head Meadmaker and co-owner, will be infusing a keg of South Cider with hot peppers with the help of a Randall for a new “Hot Times on the South Side.”
March 30:
Rock Bottom Downtown, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tapping Swarzbier Black German Lager
March 30:
Round Town, March Pound Of Cure benefits Prison Greyhounds
, a local organization that fosters retired racing greyhounds and teaches them basic house manners prior to their adoption into permanent loving homes. Their inmate-handlers gain job skills, teamwork experience and an opportunity to explore a better way of living before being released into our community.
Round Town will donate 15% of all Pint sales on this day to Prison Greyhounds.
March 30:
Beer & Cheese Pairing Night with Traders Point Creamery at Flat12 Bierwerks 5:30-8p.m. Traders Point cheesemakers will be on hand to sample and talk more about the cheesemaking process and what makes each of their products unique.
New Brews
Round Town’s newest beer, Blue Dog, is an English Porter.
Chilly Water reports, “New on tap are One Hop Wonder IPA, Blood on the Tracks Blood Orange IPA and Chilly Water Lager. A new addition to the brewery will be our beer in cans starting with One Hop Wonder IPA and Built To Last Pilsner later this Spring. We'll be bottling up the next in our "Turn It Up" series for an April 1st release. Our Barley O'Riley English Barley Wine was aged in a Hotel Tango Whiskey Barrel and will be ready to drink immediately or great for aging. We open at 11 a.m. on April 1, so come early.”
Sun King returns with Ring of Dingle, a “rich and toasty Irish-Style Dry Stout with a clean, dry finish,” reads the beer release. “The beer is named after a scenic road network in Ireland that starts and ends in the city of Dingle.” Ring of Dingle won Silver in the Classic Irish-Dry Stout Category at the 2012 World Beer Cup, and won Gold in the Irish-Style Dry Stout category at the 2011 Great American Beer Festival,
Thr3e Wise Men Mango Pale Ale “Mango Madness ”Is an American Pale hopped with Amarillo, Ahtanum, and Crystal hops,” says brewmaster Keely Tomlinson. “We added Mango late during fermentation, and we will be adding some directly to the bright tank as well.”
Indiana City, Red Collar Imperial Amber Ale, a hoppy deep-red beer featuring a touch of roasted malt flavor and resinous pine hop character. “This beer is dedicated to hard-working Hoosiers who find themselves somewhere between white collar and blue collar, growing businesses everyday without forgetting that getting your hands dirty is when real growth happens,” says Ray Kamstra, brewer/founder.
Bier has Backpackin’ Brown Porter in 6-pack cans.
Flat 12 Dry Irish Stout joins flaked wheat and black barley for a dry, roasty ‘lighter than usual” body with a smooth finish.