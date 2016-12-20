Search
December 20, 2016 Food + Drink » Food News

Even cheddar news: More tickets available for Indy's first mac and cheese fest 

These tickets WILL sell out, like, today

Update: Due to high demand, this festival has been moved to The Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza. An additional 1,000 tickets will also be available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased here.

Slap some butter on bread, add cheese and cook. Simple enough, right? WAIT, WRONG FOOD. I'm cheesy. Mac and cheese has been one of America's favorite and easiest grab-and-go foods for decades.

And if you're a fan of the cheesy goodness, your day is about to get ten times better.

Chefs' Night Off and MOKB have teamed up to bring Indy its first ever festival mac and cheese festival, Return of the Mac.

Featuring more than 20 restaurants, including some of Indy's best — Thunderbird, Kumas Korner, Delicia and The District Tap — and newest — Roosters Kitchen and Charblue — this is bound to be a hit. A ticket to the event will allow you to taste unlimited samples of the unique creations for two hours.

Return of The Mac will take place Sunday, January 8, 2017 at  The Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza.  General admission tickets are $20 and VIP Early Entry tickets will drop you $35.

There's a good chance you'll break your New Years' resolution of eating healthier because of this.


