Eric Holcomb wins and John Gregg concedes 

While the night started with cautious optimism for the Indiana G.O.P., a sense of joyousness quickly overcame the crowd in the White River Ballroom at the J.W. Marriott. It was a good night to be a Republican.Just after seven o’clock, Fox News, broadcast on the massive screens at the front of the room, reported Trump captured the state of Indiana. He won the state’s 11 electoral votes by a resounding 58 percent of the vote, with Clinton receiving only 38 percent.Paula Mahoney, a small business owner from Fishers, was in the crowd and one of the loudestat the announcement of Trump’s early lead.“[A Trump victory] means I can breathe for the first time in eight years,” she said. “It means we can get back the freedom we’ve lost over the past eight years.”Mahoney said that she sees Trump as being very successful and that his success as a businessman will feed into his policies as president. Specifically, she said Trump would strengthen the Mexican border against ISIS infiltrators and illegal immigrants.She predicted a Trump victory early on, saying Trump has mobilized the silent majority he often spoke of during the campaign.Eric Holcomb defeated Democrat John Gregg by 136 thousand votes – 12 percent of the electorate.Lieutenant-Governor-elect Suzanne Crouch took the stage first, and voiced the phrase on everyone’s minds: “I am proud to be a Republican.”In Holcomb’s victory speech, he spoke about building on the progress made by Mitch Daniels and continued by Mike Pence.“Well, race fans, we just passed the checkered flag,” Holcomb said. His race was met by thunderous cheers and applause.“We are not competing anymore – we have won,” he said. “Let me start by saying I did just speak with former speaker John Gregg … I thanked him for his spirited campaign, thanked him for engaging in civil debates, and for putting himself forward for public service. We may not agree with every single one of the issues, but we do agree on the importance of serving the public. And so he is to be applauded for putting himself in the arena.”These remarks were met with applause, although it was less enthusiastic than the applause that came earlier.“But who I really need to thank are the folks in this room, and rooms like this all over the state of Indiana,” he continued. “If you are still up watching, I can’t wait to be in your neighborhood soon and you know I will be. I want to personally thank each and every one of you who poured your heart out over these last hundred days.”When Pence was called up to be Trump’s running mate, Holcomb became the G.O.P.’s gubernatorial candidate. In just one hundred days, Holcomb went from being considered a long-shot thrown into the race for governor.“You heard what I heard,” he said. “You heard: ‘Holcomb can’t raise enough money,’ ‘Holcomb can’t put a … statewide campaign together in a short amount of time.’ ‘Holcomb can’t do this and Holcomb can’t do that.’ Well, they were partly right. Holcomb couldn’t do it but we did.”This, too, was metapplause and cheers by the crowd, now high from victory after victory.“I also want to thank my two predecessors,” he continued. “It’s because of former governor Daniels that I first came to state government back in 2005. He taught us to aim higher. And it’s because of my current boss, Mike Pence, that we as a state work.”The roarthe crowd was deafening at the mention of soon-to-be Vice-President-elect Mike Pence.The thanks continued, and he mentioned the leadership of Sen. Dan Coats, whose seat was won by Todd Young.“Mitch Daniels built a foundation, Mike Pence added a couple stories, and Suzanne Crouch and I are going to add story after story after story as we take Indiana to the next level,” Holcomb concluded. “There is not a minute to spare … it’s time to move forward to the second 100 days … and that begins tomorrow.”—Michael Rheinheimer“Let tonight be a night where the healing begins and we begin to move forward as one. Tonight we’re all Hoosiers,” John Gregg said, beginning his concession speech Tuesday night at the Indiana Convention Center. With a 45 percent result, Gregg barely scraped by in the Indiana Gubernatorial race. The Gregg/Hale campaign failed to securebut gave a hopeful concession speech. “I got into this race because I love Indiana. I love the small towns, the big towns, and everything in between,” said Gregg.Gregg’s running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Christina Hale followed Gregg’s model for hope during her concession speech. “We just want to do good things for people. Tonight, we have to acknowledge that we did not get our message out. But I’ll tell you, we love the people of Indiana.”Hale believes“the Democratic party will regroup. We just want to do things in a sensible way. Tomorrow is another day. We’ll get up and try again and try to elevate the public conversation to the things that people care about.”Hale and Gregg felt positive about a win after the bus tour they took with other Democratic candidates across the state. They had the hope of getting the group’s message out before the polls opened. Unfortunately, this tour wasn’t enough to sway Hoosiers to the Democratic cause.The heartbreak in the room was palpable. For Democrats, this was a major setback both politically and emotionally. Many supporters believed that a Gregg/Hale win would be the Democratic jumpstart the state needed. Both candidates had family members on stage with visible tears, and Gregg himself choked up at a point in the speech.Walking into the Democratic watch party at the convention center, the immediate sight of “Gregg for Governor” shirts, signs, and (literally) temporary face tattoos was contagiously energetic. Once the first poll numbers began to roll in, the energy visibly deflated. Whispers of a loss moved through the crowd, but it wasn’t until the race was officially called that concession began.Ending his speech, Gregg reiterated hope. “Democrats. We can win. We will win. View this as a beginning, not as an end. View this as a time for us to re-energize our party and embrace our state to go forward together.”As for the future, Gregg says he won’t be on a state ballot again. Hale gave up her state representative seat, but the Democrats were able to keep that seat.Once the Trump Train arrived, Hoosiers couldn’t get off of it. And so we have Eric Holcomb as our next Republican governor.—Annika Larson