Eight highly anticipated restaurants coming to Indianapolis 

- The team behind St. Elmo Steakhouse and Harry & Izzy's is jumping out of the high-end realm and into the world of burgers. It is sure to be as high quality as the other restaurants within the St. Elmo's family. The burgers will be plays on the Harry & Izzy's steak burger, but there will also be tuna and vegetarian options.We have quite a while to wait to get a taste of these burgers, but the team plans on a grand opening at Circle Centre before the Indy 500 in 2017.Due to some setbacks with his lease, former Colt turned restaurateur Gary Brackett is shutting the doors on his Downtown location of Georgia Reese's and plans on turning it into a new steakhouse in the location in its place.While Georgia Reese's wasn't a commercial success and a steakhouse Downtown Indianapolis isn't necessarily a novel idea, we're hoping CharBlue will be a hit with Brackett bringing on Jeremiah Hamman from Mo's: A Place for Steaks and former Executive chef from Peterson's, Ricky Hatfield.Brackett is also wanting to keep the menu as local and seasonal as possible and we're always okay with that. We will see how it goes when the change comes before the end of 2016.- The name says it all — it's all about fried chicken. From the Patachou family, who has already proven their fried chicken abilities with Petit Chou and Public Greens, this is bound to be a great addition to the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.The biggest difference we're going to see from the fried chicken at their other locations is this is the brainchild of Martha Hoover's [Patachou Foundation's owner] son, David. David just finished his chef schooling in Paris and is coming home to Indianapolis fresh off a stint at Relæ (the only certifiably organic restaurant with a Michelin star and the number one restaurant in the world for sustainability).The menu at Crispy Bird will be highly focused on sustainability and local-sourcing, as are all of the Patachou Foundations restaurants. You can look forward to your new favorite fried chicken spot in late 2016 or early 2017.- Four years in the making, this restaurant, just off Mass Ave, joins Brugge Brasserie and Outliers Brewing Company as the third culinary venture for wife and husband restaurateur team, Shannon Stone and Ted Miller. While there isn't much known about the exact offerings on the menu, a press release earlier this year stated, “With influences ranging from Asian, Mediterranean and Latin and even German cuisines, the menu promises to have something for everyone.”No matter what the place offers, it is bound to be fantastic with consulting chef Milktooth's Jonathan Brooks helping curate the menu. The beer listing is made up mostly of beer offerings from Outliers and Brugge. There isn't a set date for opening, but we're hoping it comes sooner rather than later.- Not too much longer of a wait on this one. Round Town is the first craft brewery in Indianapolis west of White River and is set to bring beer to an underserved community starting this Thursday, Oct. 20. Veteran brewers Jerry Sutherlin and Bob Moore have worked for three years with owner Max Schenck in creating this brewery and crafting the beers in the classic style.The first six brews on tap are O’Reilly’s Irish Red, Coffee Irish Red, Happy Face Pale Ale, Stray Monk Belgian Amber, Round Town Vienna-Style Lager and South Side Hoppy Wheat, each of which has been brewed to be balanced and easy drinking.The grand opening takes place from 5-9 p.m. this Thursday.- Peter George is an important name in Indiana's culinary history and still today. Back when Indianapolis was known mostly for chains, George opened his first establishment in Fountain Square and over the years he has gifted the city with multiple incredible establishments, and Tinker Street is his latest.Now, George is planning on bringing us Mexican and this isn't just another taco joint; the menu is set to be as authentically Mexican as you'll find outside of Mexico. George is bringing on chef Rachel Hoover to create a menu that will bring you new flavors of Mexican cuisine that you've never had including offerings like pozole and even whole red snapper.The name and opening date of the restaurant haven't been announced yet, but it was chosen by some lucky person in Indianapolis in a crowdsourcing contest the owners held. The person who chose the winning name will receive $1,000 in meals once the restaurant opens.- Neal Brown, owner of Pizzology and Libertine, is bringing sushi to Fountain Square. For Brown it is a return to his roots when he worked at the popular H2O Sushi in Broad Ripple. The restaurant will also serve Japanese staples, including locally-sourced miso soup in the second year of business.Another exciting addition is a rooftop patio, which will be only the second in the area. Of the food offerings, Brown says: “That Ukiyo will focus on maki, edomae sushi or sashimi probably isn’t representative of what the restaurant is. I would encourage you to look at Ukiyo more as a creative space that offers impeccable sushi, rather than a sushi restaurant that embraces creativity.”- Recently the owner's of Broad Ripple Brewpub announced that they are planning a new venture in Windsor Park, on 10th Street. John and Nancy Hill brought craft beer to Indianapolis in 1990 and the Brewpub has continually been many Hoosiers favorite spot since. There isn't much info on what to expect in the space, but we know if it is anything like BRBP it will be a huge hit.