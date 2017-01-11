Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 11, 2017 News » Politics

Education, roads, drugs among priorities in Holcomb’s budget 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
Micah Vincent, the director of the Indiana Office of Managment and Budget, reveals Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget to the State Budget Committee. - ALEXA FREEMAN, THESTATEHOUSEFILE.COM
  • Micah Vincent, the director of the Indiana Office of Managment and Budget, reveals Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget to the State Budget Committee.
  • Alexa Freeman, TheStatehouseFile.com

Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed a slight increase in education spending in his proposed $32 billion two-year budget plan that was introduced to the state budget committee Tuesday.

Micah Vincent, director of the state’s Office of Management and Budget, laid out the 2018 and 2019 fiscal year plan to the committee, calling it the “key to taking Indiana to the next level.”

The governor’s proposed budget projects steady growth through the end of the 2019 fiscal year – 3 percent in the first year and 4 percent in the second year.


Holcomb’s budget plan would increase K-12 funding by $70 million in 2018 and by $210 million in 2019. Additionally, higher education funding would see an increase of $13 million in 2018 and $39 million in 2019.

K-12 and higher education would consume more than 60 percent of the state’s overall proposed budget.

The plan also calls for a larger investment in statewide pre-K programs for children “most in need,” doubling the investment from $10 million to $20 million per year.

The budget plan spells out the governor’s priorities for the next two years of his administration.

Vincent said Holcomb wants to cultivate a strong and diverse economy by growing Indiana as a magnet for jobs, create a 20-year plan to fund roads and bridges, develop a 21st century skilled and ready workforce, attack the drug epidemic and deliver great government service.

Specifically, the governor’s budget would maintain existing roads and bridges, finish ongoing projects, invest in new projects and fund future needs. Funding options previously discussed include raising the gas tax, fees for alternative-fuel vehicles or tolling some existing interstate highways.

Other transportation and infrastructure priorities include adding more direct flights from Indiana airports and creating a dual track on the South Shore Line for greater access to and from Chicago.

The governor also wants the state to be more aggressive in attacking the state’s drug epidemic. On Monday, Holcomb signed an executive order creating the role of executive director of drug treatment. He named Jim McClelland, former president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Indiana, to the position and is seeking $5 million per year to fund the office.

In addition, the budget calls for $1 billion to be spent over 10 years for programs to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

The investments would be used for an innovation and entrepreneurship grant program as well as funding new research capabilities at the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute.

Rep. Terry Goodin, D-Crothersville, and a member of the budget committee, called the proposed budget “a good start.”

“I appreciate you bringing a budget we can work with,” Goodin said. “In the past several budget cycles, we started from ground zero and cut, this actually starts from ground zero and with no cuts and looking to move forward.”

An estimated $2 billion would be maintained in the state’s reserve fund.

More Politics »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Politics

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Shelby Mullis, The Statehouse File

Shelby Mullis, The Statehouse File
thestatehousefile.com/
Bio:
 Shelby Mullis is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

More by Shelby Mullis, The Statehouse File

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Music of the Earth Festival

Best Bet: Music of the Earth Festival @ Hilbert Circle Theatre

Prices Vary.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 11-17, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation