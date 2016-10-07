Eat and get your hair cut to help Kountry Kitchen feed the homeless this Christmas 

click to enlarge
Kountry Kitchen
A group of volunteers at the Christmas Day Giveaway
was recently ranked in the top 5 soul food restaurants in the country by the Food Network's show Top 5
, and while they may serve some of the country's best food, they also serve a much more inspired meal every Christmas Day.
Eight years ago, husband and wife duo and owner's of Kountry Kitchen, Isaac and Cynthia Wright made a decision to give back to the community that has supported their family's business since 1988.
"My husband Isaac and I wanted to give back to the community," Cynthia tells me over the phone. "We decided to sacrifice our Christmas Day and feed the homeless and less fortunate.
"The first year it took us all day, about nine hours, to feed 1,000 people. Two years ago we passed out 2,600 meals in about two hours." And this year it's looking to be even more.
This is an amazing and wonderful feat for this local, small business. The most incredibly part is a good majority of the funds to pay for it all come straight out of the pockets of the Wrights. A few local businesses and vendors have helped, including Taylor's Bakery, Cash and Carry, U.S. Foods and a few others by providing foodstuffs and other products. But, for the most part it's been all Kountry Kitchen and the annul volunteers.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Salon
owner, Tanya Foster, heard about the charitable event and realized she could help the Wrights out with her business. So, this Sunday, 10/9, at the salon in Carmel, Tanya and her team are holding a cut-a-thon from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. All proceeds and donations will go toward helping the Wright's continue this charity.
There will also be a silent auction, as well as food provided by none other than Kountry Kitchen. Cynthia tells me this is the first fundraising event that has taken place over the eight years and it will hopefully help with the rising cost of the event over the coming year.
"When we first started we only gave food and then as volunteers went out in the streets some of the people would ask if we also had hats, gloves or socks. So now we try and provide hats, gloves and socks and even toys.
"One man last year, I heard him say as he was walking out, 'I wasn't even going to see my children today, but now I can take them hot food, a toy and hats and gloves.' And hearing that, that we're making someone's day, that's what makes it worth it."
If you'd like to give and can't make it on Sunday, call the either of the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Salons. The Carmel location's number is 317-571-1120 and the Fishers location's is 317-915-0100.
Also, if you would like to volunteer for the Christmas Day event call the volunteer coordinator, Regina Marsh at 317-414-9554