Eat a meal celebrating women and prepared by women that will also help women succeed 

Erica Oakley, Tannoria Askew, Anna Powell and Regina Mehallick (Clock-wise from top right)
Bell's Brewery, one of the Midwest's most popular breweries, and Indy-based restaurant Plow & Anchor joined with Dress for Success Indianapolis for an evening of food and drink and empowering women.
The Bell's for Belles Dinner takes place on October 20 at Plow & Anchor. Organizers say the event is a night to celebrate women with food and drink crafted by women. Four of the local chefs for the night are women, all of whom have been involved with Dress for Success in some way.
The chefs, each preparing a different course for the meal, include:
Tannoria Askew - MasterChef Season 7, Owner of Tannoria's Table
Anna Powell - Ivy Tech Courses Catering and Slow Food Indy
Erica Oakley - The Alexander Hotel
Regina Mehallick - R2Go Specialty Market
Laura Bell, Vice President of Bell's Brewery
Bell's Vice President Laura Bell will also be in attendance for the evening, representing the brewery and introducing the beer pairings for the evening.
"The Bell’s for Belles event is special because of the women helping women aspect and each of the chefs have been involved with the organization in some way. The funds raised will help us to serve over 1,200 women this year," says Dress for Success Associate Director, Andrea Cowley,
"Dress for Success Indianapolis not only helps women with the appropriate attire for interviews, but we also help women keep their jobs and grow a career through our Professional Women’s Group and help women obtain new or better employment through our Career Development Center program.
"What starts with a suit can truly expand to a journey that aims to help women secure success in their careers and their lives."
One of the chefs for the evening, Anna Powell, is a lifelong member of Professional Women's Group. According to the Dress for Success website, "The Professional Women’s Group (PWG) provides networking and support opportunities combined with educational sessions and resources in order to help women step closer to self-sufficiency."
Cowley tells me, "[Anna] started with us at a tough point in her life, discovered through a goal-setting workshop that she wanted to become a chef, went back to school and achieved that dream. She is also working toward her MPA and is entertaining law school. She’s pretty remarkable."
There are two levels of participation, with all of the funds going directly to support Dress for Success Indianapolis. Regular tickets are $125 and include four courses and four specialty Bell's beer pairings. If you opt for the VIP tickets at $150, you will get everything included above, as well as an appetizer created by John Herndon of Plow & Anchor, an additional Bell's beer sample and a 30 minute reception with Laura Bell, Vice President of Bell's Brewery.
VIP seating is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 with regular seating starting at 6:30 p.m. Purchase your tickets here.