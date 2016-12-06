Search
December 06, 2016 Food + Drink » Food News

Devour Indy combines Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown 

Get a discounted taste of over 200 Indianapolis restaurants

click to enlarge 14682134_10154572967358554_274367063655855622_o.jpg
You may be feeling sad to know that Devour Downtown, Devour Northside and Chow Down Midtown are all things of the past. But, that doesn't mean they're gone, they've transformed. 'When our Devours combine we are ... Devour Indy!'

A recent press release announced that the event will be taking place at over 200 restaurants all around the city from Monday, Jan. 23 - Sunday, Feb. 5.
click to enlarge Get a taste of the Shoefly family's newly opened LongBranch - CAVAN MCGINSIE
  • Get a taste of the Shoefly family's newly opened LongBranch
  • Cavan McGinsie
The release says, "The list of participating restaurants and some menus can be found at DevourIndy.com, which also allows diners to search by cuisine type and region. Additional menus will be available as soon as the individual restaurants confirm and post dining options."

The list of restaurants, though massive, has some highlights in every area of the city including Bluebeard, St. Elmo, Recess, Dawson's on Main, Late Harvest Kitchen and even new restaurants around the city like LongBranch and CharBlue.


click to enlarge Whipped Sweet Potato Souffle from Downtown's new restaurant, CharBlue. - CAVAN MCGINSIE
  • Whipped Sweet Potato Souffle from Downtown's new restaurant, CharBlue.
  • Cavan McGinsie
The release goes on to say, "The original Indianapolis restaurant week, Devour Downtown, began in 2005 with less than 25 eateries. Originally developed by the Indianapolis Downtown Restaurant and Hospitality Association (IDRHA) in conjunction with the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, the event grew to more than 90 restaurants in 11 years.

"With the success of Devour Downtown, eateries across Indianapolis expressed interest in participating in restaurant weeks, which led to Devour Northside (formerly Northside Nights) launching seven years ago and Chow Down Midtown starting six years ago."

With all of these events combined and the introduction of restaurants on the South, West and East sides of town this is bound to be a huge event for our cities hospitality industry and, as always, a great way for you to get an inexpensive taste of some of Indy's best restaurants.

Oh, as always, tip like your meal is regularly priced. That's a 20 percent or more tip. Your servers and bartenders are still putting in the same amount of work.

