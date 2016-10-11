Search
October 11, 2016 News » Politics

Democrats pressure GOP to stop backing Trump 

click to enlarge During the Indiana Democratic Party press conference, John Zody and Angela Demaree asked Republicans to denounce Donald Trump. - DERRECK STAHLY/THESTATEHOUSEFILE.COM
  • During the Indiana Democratic Party press conference, John Zody and Angela Demaree asked Republicans to denounce Donald Trump.
  • Derreck Stahly/TheStatehouseFile.com

Indiana Democrats are calling for Hoosier Republicans to withdraw their support from Donald Trump after the release a vulgar recording.

“Donald Trump’s recent reprehensible statements bragging about sexual assault are disgusting,” said Angela Demaree who is running as a Democrat in the 5th Congressional District.

At news conference Tuesday, Democrats called out leaders including Gov. Mike Pence and U.S. Rep. Todd Young for not taking a tougher stance against Trump and his comments.

John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chairman, argued Pence has lost his Hoosier values because of his political ambition to become vice president.

“There are no ifs or buts about it. By aligning himself with Trump, Mike Pence seems to be aligning himself with these values,” Zody said.

Demaree called it appalling that the female leaders, in particular, have not removed their support from him.

“Congresswomen Jackie Walorski and my opponent Susan Brooks waited a day before even sending a press release to condemn Trump’s remarks,” said Demaree.

In those statements, Walorski called Trump’s comments “demeaning and indefensible,” and Brooks described them as “reprehensible and disrespectful.”

“It is never appropriate to use such offensive language toward women, anywhere or anytime,” Walorski said.

“I am personally disgusted by this behavior,” Brooks said. “This is nowhere near the conduct Americans should expect from someone seeking the office of president.”

As for Young, he is sticking with his constituents, according to Jay Kenworthy, communications director for the Todd Young campaign.

“The majority of Hoosiers Todd speaks with are still supporting Donald Trump despite their deep reservations,” he said in a statement, “because it’s the only way to ensure we don’t have another four years like the last eight as Hillary Clinton and Evan Bayh would ensure.”

That is not enough for the Democrats, who want Republicans to drop their support of Trump altogether.

“Paper statements no longer suffice,” Zody said.

Derreck Stahly is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

