Dance Kaleidoscope's "DIVAS" channel Aretha Franklin 

click to enlarge Nick in rehearsal

click to enlarge Nick Owens with DK dancers

Nick Owens helped start Kenyatta dance Company and owns Nick Owens Dance Company

Nick Owens rarely gets a day off, and when he does it's a thing of beauty.Right now he is choreographing a piece for Dance Kaleidoscope's (DK) DIVAS production — a celebration of powerful women in music — in addition to helping curate performances for Art & Soul.When we chatted with him, it was one of his few restful moments; and his plans for the day were to drop a friend off at the airport, get some lunch and watch movies. It might sound typical, but these brief moments of self-care connect deeply to love. And when Owens thinks of love, Aretha Franklin comes to mind. Owens' piece for DK uses songs by Aretha that center on everything that comes with it."Love makes us vulnerable and brings out our feelings as individuals," says Owens.While Owens is utilizing a group of DK dancers, the two focal points are Marie Kuhns and Stuart Coleman. According to Owens, Marie is the "Aretha presence" while Stuart is her counterpart. "The two of them tell the story of love — how they experience happiness and also heartbreak," says Owens.For this production, Owens' interactions with the dancersa huge role. While he is leading the choreography, his philosophy is all about collaboration. "I like to keep an environment where the process isn't only about me, the choreographer coming in and setting the particular work and having it all planned out," he says.For the Aretha arrangements (which include: "You are My Sunshine," "Respect," "Natural Woman" and "The First Snow in Kokomo") Owens came into the studio with an idea, then developed it with the help of the DK dancers, who happen to be great at improv."From there I will rearrange and sculpt into a particular phrase of steps that are beautiful basedthe help of them," says Owens. "... In the end, it leaves us all feeling part of the creative team."The song choices run deep for Owens. "These are songs that I heard at an early age," he says. "... There is something within her words that inspire me to create art." He grew up listening to Aretha albums that his mother would play. Today his connection with Aretha (and dance itself) extends from his childhood into political struggles."A lot of [Aretha's] music, at the peak of her career, became a symbol of black empowerment during the Civil Rights movement," says Owens. "A lot of the work that I create ties closely to the African American aesthetic. I think that is the connection, in making sure that the dancers can find a connection with what it is we have created. We have takento identify those relative experiences that are happening in life right now in the world... For me, the Black Dance Matters movement comes into play... We want to speak truth. Aretha Franklin's music spoke truth. That doesn't mean you have to be African-American to understand; just have to have that open mindset, that level of consciousness to be able to translate what others have felt and what they haveso that you can have a sense of compassion for other's experiences. I think that is what a lot of artists create. No matter your skin tone or religious background, our tie as a community is what we must see to keep us moving forward. The arts is going to keep us alive. That's our way of expressing during hard times."