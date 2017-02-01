Colts punter Pat McAfee retires from NFL 

Phil Taylor

Facing his third knee surgery in four years, Pat McAfee retired from football early Thursday morning via his Twitter account. The shocking news comes only four days after the Colts hired new General Manager Chris Ballard.

Despite his retirement, McAfee won't be leaving the Hoosier state anytime soon. "Boomstick," a nickname McAfee earned throughout his time with the Colts will be joining the team at Barstool Sports, and will open up a headquarters in Downtown Indy.

Read McAfee's full statement below.