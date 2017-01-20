Search
January 20, 2017

“Clutter” at Theatre on the Square shows characters you already know 

Lou Harry’s newest play focuses on real, relatable characters

By
click to enlarge tots-clutter-fraley-vanvoorst-1.jpg


Sometimes the characters in a play can seem larger than life. With Lou Harry’s Clutter, that’s certainly not the case.

Running from Jan. 13-22 on Theatre at the Square’s Stage Two, this comedy/drama follows the lives of four relatable twenty-somethings as they deal with a slew of everyday issues. Directed by Theatre on the Square’s Lori Raffel, Clutter marks the latest play from Harry, who has also worked as an arts journalist with the Indianapolis Business Journal since 2006.


“These [characters] are people that audience members will recognize, and people who I don’t necessarily see on stage all that much,” Harry says. “On stage, people are often incredibly articulate and incredibly educated, but I don’t think I’ve ever written a character that has a master’s degree. My background isn’t there. I think my characters tend to be pretty ‘on the ground.’”

Like most of his plays, Clutter has been a long time in the making for Harry. In fact, the first full reading of the script happened about four years ago at Indy Reads Books. “My work tends to take a while to develop and percolate,” he says. “That doesn’t mean nonstop work for years. It means working on something, putting it aside, working on it again, gathering some actors, hearing them read it, troubleshooting the play, and then seeing what it becomes.”

Clutter starts out as an extensive conversation between two men (Bobby and Eddy) in the office of a business that was about to go out of business. Following this discussion, however, Harry decided to have the second scene zero in on a pair of women named Barb and Bev, with the four characters eventually crossing paths in the third and final scene of Clutter.

click to enlarge tots-clutter-vanvoorst-fraley-1.jpg

“These people are just people that you work with and see and are friends with every single day, and they’re struggling just like the rest of us are,” Raffel says of the characters in Clutter. “They just happen to be struggling with a really nice script that’s funny and touching. I think that’s it. They’re vulnerable, and they’re real. You don’t need a fight scene. You don’t need a laser light show. You just need the words.”

Since handing the play to Raffel, Harry took a very hands-off approach, allowing the director and her actors to turn it into something that’s all their own. “Unless we talk about it firsthand, he never gives any notes to the cast,” Raffel says. “He gives the notes to me, which I want him to do. And then, we talk about those, and I use what I want to from those. He’s just classy.”

This approach is how Harry thinks all playwrights should handle the production of their works. “In the best circumstances, the actors are driving the car and the director is making sure they don’t go off the road,” he says. “She really honors the intent of the play.”

In the end, he hopes Clutter produces some “big laughs” and some “gut punches,” while ultimately being something that everyone can relate to.

