City-County Council finds a difficult path to funding mass transit in Indy 

click to enlarge Bust stop on Washington Street

Joey Smith

At the end of February, the City-County Council will vote on whether or not to take the next step toward a mass transit plan in Indianapolis. That step would create a new local option income tax, taking 25 cents from every $100 earned by Marion County residents. The money raised would give IndyGo a consistent revenue stream with which to work and function. The complete transit plan includes a re-work of bus routes and frequency, a streamlined 7-day schedule for greater reliability and three rapid transit lines all funded by the proposed new tax, ride fares, other existing streams of revenue and federal programming grants.

Wait. What?

Didn't we already talk about this and vote on it as a community?

Isn't this a done deal thanks to a referendum that gained nearly 60 percent support from Marion County voters across the city?

Yes. And no.

Yes, we did vote on this issue as a community in November. And yes, 59.26 percent of Marion County voted in favor of the plan to take a tiny part of their income and dedicate it to the transportation needs of the greater population.

But, no, it's not a done deal.

The ballot question in November was simply a way to gauge public support — to see if people would see a value in supporting mass transit in the form of a small income tax.

But the responsibility and the logistics of creating that tax and putting the plan into action lie in the hands of the city-county council. And among the 25 city-county councilors there are a lot of mixed feelings about this proposal. Add to the equation today's uncertain political climate of what can be expected from the federal government — specifically in terms of grant funding — and we are no closer to achieving a solid mass transit plan today than we were one year ago.

The prospect of waiting any longer to execute a mass transit plan for Indianapolis is agonizing for those organizations that have been studying, discussing and campaigning for mass transit in the city for several years. But for the elected officials who have reservations, the wait may be necessary to ensure fiscal responsibility and stability for the county's taxpayers.

It sounds complicated because it is. The issue is simple — Indianapolis needs a public transportation plan for the future health of the city — but the answer is far from it.

The Transit Plan

click to enlarge A general view of the proposal rapid transit lines

For the last 10 or more years, various community leaders have been working with IndyGo, the Central Indiana Regional Transit Authority (CIRTA) and other organizations to determine the best way to address the transportation needs in Central Indiana.

The number one barrier for solving the transportation equation has been funding. That's why in 2014 the Indiana General Assembly passed a bill allowing Marion and four other counties the ability to create a local income tax for the purpose of funding local mass transit plans.

The "permission" from the state came with a few conditions — 25 percent of the overall budget for any plan must come from rider fares and any tax increase consideration would have to be put before voters in a referendum before a local governing body adopts the tax.

Still, that state law gave Indianapolis a funding path to solve a long existing problem.

It took another year and a few months for those community leaders to come up with a solid plan of action and convince the city-county council to put that plan to a vote before Marion County taxpayers. A few more months leading up to November 2016 allowed advocates to discuss the plan publicly with community groups, interested organizations and pretty much anyone who would sit down long enough to listen.

The central part of the plan involves IndyGo. For years, the city bus service has been funded though federal programs, a portion of state sales taxes, a portion of Marion County property taxes, and rider fares. Those combined revenue streams have been barely enough for IndyGo to survive. The proposed local option income tax would create a dedicated stream of funding specific to transportation.

The increased funding will allow IndyGo to vastly improve the current system. Fixed routes will see more frequency with the goal of eliminated long wait times between buses, longer hours of service in the morning and evening hours and a fixed schedule seven days a week. People who rely on public transportation to travel between home and work will be able to spend less time waiting to get to their destination.

In addition to fixed bus route improvements, the plan calls for the development of three dedicated rapid transit lines: the Red Line, the Blue Line and the Purple Line.

The Red Line follows a north-south path from the far Northside of the city to Downtown while the Blue and Purple lines run east-west.

The Purple line starts in Lawrence around Fort Benjamin Harrison and runs short leg south on Post Road before shifting east 38th Street until it runs unto the Red Line at Meridian Street.

The Blue line starts in Cumberland and heads west on Washington Street before splitting into two sub blue lines – cyan and navy, maybe? – just west of Downtown. One leg heads straight for the airport while the other stays on Washington Street out to High School Road.

The colored lines would still be a type of bus service, but would operate on dedicated traffic lanes and on schedules offering a maximum wait time of 5 minutes between rides with fewer stops. The idea is to get workers from one side of the city to the other as fast as logistically possible.

The combination of fixed bus lines and rapid bus lines isn't ideal. But it would give Indianapolis the best option with the resources available — and infrastructure in place — to achieve the optimal outcome.

click to enlarge The Julia M. Carson Transit Center

Joey Smith

The City-County Council

Unlike the current workings of our federal government, mass transit isn't divided by partisanship. The ordinance was proposed by council president Democrat Maggie Lewis and co-sponsored by seven other Democrats, and two Republicans. District 2 Councillor Colleen Fanning added herself to the sponsor list during Monday night's city-county council meeting.

The full council heard a presentation from IndyGo officials about the proposal and had the opportunity to ask questions and express their thoughts.

"I've received several hundred emails yes and several hundred emails no. I've also received about 300 handwritten or typed letters — 80 percent to the plus," said Fanning. "I would just like to say on the record that I will be happily supporting this tax increase."

Other Democrats and Republicans on the council voiced their reservations or blatant opposition to the proposal.

"There are no guarantees that the federal grants are coming," says Democratic Councillor Joe Simpson. "So where is the money going to come from?"

That is a sentiment echoed by Democratic Councillor Monroe Gray.

"My whole concern about this is that the red line is supposed to be done with the $75 million from the federal government," says Gray. "At this time we have not seen any money or had any feedback from the federal government saying when and if this money is coming."

It is a legitimate concern. In addition to the 0.25 percent tax increase, the mass transit proposal included millions in federal grants. Discussions with federal officials occurred under the previous administration. With the way President Trump has suspended funding, issued orders and fired staffers, there is no guarantee Indianapolis would see a dime of any money promised under the Obama administration.

(Let's face it — Trump could deny every penny for the simple reason that President Obama said Indy could have it.)

The fact that the previous proposal was so heavily dependent on federal funding puts the entire stability of the project into turmoil, according to Gray.

"At the same time we are having $6 million from the transit, $6 million from DPW (Department of public Works) and $6 million from downtown TIFF — they are supposed to be match dollars for the $75 million [in federal grants]," says Gray. "So if you don't have the $75 million then what happens to the $18 million in match money?"

Gray also wonders where the 10 percent of private money — money that is non-tax and non-fare revenue — is coming from. Those questions and others have not yet been answered to his satisfaction. He plans to vote against the proposed tax, despite the fact voters in his district voted in favor of it.

Simpson echoes Gray's concerns with the proposal and takes issue with several more —specifically the development and priority of the plan as well as the management of IndyGo. Among his long list of complaints is the priority and placement of the Red Line.

"That red line is in my district and I told them from the word go that that thing should have come down Keystone," says Simpson. "I advocated for Keystone and they didn't do it."

Simpson believes that the Red Line — slated first for development among the three rapid transit lines — is less of a priority compared to the two east-west lines. In truth, he thinks the Red Line is prioritized first to use as a tool for middle to upper middle class citizens to get to recreational opportunities downtown as opposed to middle to lower income folks who need to get to work.

click to enlarge

Republican Councillor Christine Scales echoed the "wrong priority" sentiment during Monday's council meeting. Her list of issues against the plan included the disappearance of the Green line — a route that had originally been proposed along Allisonville Road and/or Binford Boulevard south to the Purple line. That route would have put the beginning of the line in her district. Despite the strong support for mass transit in her district (according to the referendum vote), Scales believes the rapid transit lines will also cause problems for first responders and impede on the development of future transportation options like electric car shares and self-driving cars.

Another Republican very open about his opposition is freshman councillor Brian Mowery, who was recently appointed to replace now state Senator Aaron Freeman.

"I would let it be known that I will stand with the voters in Franklin Township in voting no because, as anyone who drove here tonight can attest to, the roads need fixing, we need stronger infrastructure," said Mowery. "I think these tax dollars can be better spent."

While several councilors have publicly made their vote intentions publicly known, others are waiting in the wings to talk with constitutents and learn more about the proposal. Councillor Scott Kreider, says despite his district's no vote on the referendum, he supports the idea and believes mass transit is an issue for the city. He plans to continue on with the comment period and committee hearings with an open mind.

"I think the overall impact will be small for my district, however I think the overall potential is huge for the city," said Kreider. "I do however have some concerns — infrastructure, funding, potential debt service and the overall long term viability of this plan. I'm going to be keeping an open mind and reserve my questions for those committee meetings and my vote for a later date."

What you need to know

IndyGo did its best to answer the questions asked by councilors about the stability and viability of the mass transit plan without federal tax dollars. According to Public Affairs Officer Brian Luellen, the proposed 0.25 percent tax, current funding sources including rider fares and private donations would still be enough to implement the entire plan — the expanded bus services and the rapid transit lines. The caveat is that it would take a lot longer to complete the entire plan. The current model with federal grants projects most of the plan to be up and running by 2021. No estimates were given Monday for a new timeline that excludes the federal grants.

click to enlarge Bus stop downtown

Kathryn Rutherford

The council manages the money from the tax increase, allocating the funds to IndyGo annually through the budget process. Since the fund would be designated for transportation needs, it could be used for road improvements, sidewalks, bus stops, etc. as they relate to routes. Luellen told the council that any federal grants approved would enhance the likelihood and timeliness for those types of improvements, but those improvements could still be done with just the tax increase, just on a meager scale.

IndyGo is also in the process of establishing a foundation to operate as a fundraising non-profit with the sole purpose of raising the 10 percent non-tax non-fare revenue. IndyGo officials didn't debate the merits or priorties of the rapid transit express lines, but instead focused on the needs of IndyGo now and what the proposed tax would allow them to do.

Over 300 full time jobs would be created by the expansion and improvement of IndyGo. Access to major employers would increase between 100 and 2000 percent depending on what side of town you are traveling from. IndyGo would be able to establish a plan for maintenance and replacement of buses with the ability to purchase new buses instead of rehabbing used buses purchased from another city's program.

Additional questions will be answered over the next few weeks as council members meet in committee and hear additional details. No one from the council called the proposal for a vote Monday evening at the request of council president Maggie Lewis. Lewis reiterated the upcoming committee hearings as well as the public's right to be heard.

"The schedule has already been published and I think it would be a disservice to the public to vote before these hearings take place," stated Lewis.

So what happens now?

Indy residents need to continue to make their voices heard by contacting council members. Only 15 of the 25 councillors have made their intentions known with 11 councillors publicly supporting the measure and four voicing their concerns and likely no votes for the proposal. The remaining ten councillors will decide the fate of the tax increase.

Indianapolis needs a plan for mass transit. While the proposed plan isn't perfect, it is the start of a guideline helping the community identify what is important — a public transportation plan that is accessible and feasible for all.

The full council is scheduled to vote on the proposal Feb. 27.