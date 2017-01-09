Celebrate six years of Flat12 Bierwerks at their 6th Anniversary Party Beer Festival 

click to enlarge
Flat12 turns six on January 21
Flat12 Bierwerks is celebrating its 6th anniversary Jan. 21
at 414 Dorman St. with “another epic Anniversary Party Beer Festival,” according to spokesperson Valerie Green. The 11a.m.-9 p.m. free to attend (21+) festival “will feature more than 30+ beers, live music from the The Innocent Boys, and Hoagies & Hops food specials including a variety of their brand new cheesesteaks.Traditional half pints and pints will be available for purchase.”
click to enlarge
A sample package costing $30
includes a commemorative Rastal Teku glass direct from Germany, known as "the finest beer glass in the world," that allows 3-ounce pours of 30-plus beers for the duration of the event, and a pair of Flat12 (touchscreen compatible) gloves “to raise a pint for a group toast with the Founder and Brewers outside in the biergarten.”
The beer list includes choices from Flat12’s roster of high gravity and barrel aged, sour and funk, cask, specialty/seasonal and house beers. Specialty bombers TBA will be available for purchase.
NUVO asked Marketing & Events Director Valerie Green to review the ways Flat 12:
Has made an impact on Indianapolis’ historic Pogue's Run neighborhood; has made an Ohio River impact; generally has brought a distinctive edge to what craft beer is about; and to touch on some of the highlights of 6 years.
Here are Valerie’s comments:
We’re proud to be among one of the first businesses to make the once-neglected Near Eastside our home. Along with the other Cottage Home and Holy Cross residents and businesses like Smoking Goose, Hoagies & Hops and Little Doc’s, we have continued to transform this historic area into a desirable neighborhood to live, and a destination for craft connoisseurs.
We’re very active in supporting our various neighborhood associations, Indianapolis Parks, and in our own backyard, Reconnecting to Our Waterways (Pogue’s Run cleanup initiatives).
We’ve continued to be a partner in the growing economic relationship between Jeffersonville and Louisville and we’re happy to support the local governments’ collaborative efforts. The state-of-the-art Kentuckiana taproom is one of the attractions that brings residents from Louisville over to the Indiana side, and we were lucky to be one of the first businesses to open our doors on Riverside Drive. We’ve got a beautiful waterfront patio right on the Ohio River, and we’re bringing the best craft beer we can brew to the people of Louisville and Southern Indiana.
Being one of Indiana’s oldest production breweries, Flat12 was one of the pioneers in the Indiana craft beer movement. It’s really incredible to see how far the industry has come in 6 years, and we’re grateful for the support we continue to receive from our loyal fans. We wouldn’t be where we are without them! We continue to have a consistent lineup of core beers, popular events and innovative products that set us apart from the rest.
Flat12 is named after an innovative racing engine developed at the IMS [Indianapolis Motor Speedway]. The month of May is an exciting time around here, and it’s a natural fit for us to sponsor and collaborate with one of the greatest race car drivers today, bringing our story full circle.
From creating products with local artisans to our Smoking Goose dog brew, Flat12 has always enjoyed partnering with other industries. A recent example is our collaboration with Tinker Coffee Company. We just released Downtown Tinker Brown, a coffee brown ale brewed with milk sugar and Tinker’s single origin Colombian coffee beans. It’s very rewarding to be able to work with other local businesses who happen to be our friends.
Voted one of the best outdoor places to drink in Indy (Indy Star 2016), Flat12 offers up our unique beer garden to host numerous philanthropic events and connect with civic communities to raise funds for shared causes. The beer garden also allows us to bring cultural events like comedy, live music, film, outdoor games and other entertainment to the near east side. It’s become a neighborhood gathering place, and we love being able to use our creativity to bring new and exciting events to the space. Stay tuned for new improvements coming Spring 2017!
Six other Indiana breweries opened in 2011, including Fountain Square, Thr3e Wise Men and Triton in Indianapolis; Noble Order in Richmond; Bulldog in Whiting; and Twisted Crew in Seymour.