Celebrate 50 years of Penrod Arts Fair with Flat12 

“A beautiful golden color to honor the 50th anniversary of Indiana's Nicest Day,” is Sean O'Connor’s glowing description of Flat12 Bierwerks’
limited edition “Penrod at 50 IPA.”
Available in Flat12’s signature bombers only at the Friday night VIP gala, O’Connor promises, “This IPA is bold with floral citrus zest, [balanced] with a subtle sweetness of American malts.”
Penrod at 50 IPA joins Penrod 22 in its fourth edition. “Pouring a deep gold color, and imparting fragrant fruit, this Kolsch-style Ale delivers a smooth finish for refreshing drinkability,“ says O’Connor, president and founder of Flat12.
Penrod 22 honors the original 22 founders of The Penrod Society
and is available in pints in the Festive Beer Garden at the Friday Gala and during the Fair on Saturday, and at various vending locations on the grounds of the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
Filled with artist booths, arts performances, hands-on arts activities, and one-on-one interactions with leaders of arts organizations, Penrod Arts Fair is a day-long adventure for learning about what makes Indianapolis a ‘best place to live’ city.
Twenty-two young men formed The Penrod Society in 1967 “to create within those around us as well as ourselves an interest in and stimulus for the cultural and civic development off Indianapolis.” Fifty years later the simple impetus “for the support of arts, cultural, and cultural activities in Central Indiana,” has remained the same while the day’s events have exploded.
“The Penrod Society is an all-male organization (much like the Junior League or Children’s Museum Guild are all-female organizations). All time, since our founding in around February 1967, we have approximately 460 members. However, at any given time, we have around 150 active members who contribute to planning and running the Penrod Arts Fair and other Society functions,” explains Daniel M. Lechleiter, Fair Chairman for 2016. “Our annual “class” of new members is limited to no more than 20. We are a 501(c)(3) not-for profit and do not have any paid staff; we are all-volunteer. We are honored that the Indiana Bicentennial Commission has designated the 50th Annual Penrod Arts Fair as an official Bicentennial Legacy Project.”
The Penrod Society’s 2015 grants totaled nearly $200,000 and benefitted 50 organizations. “Over its 50 years, The Penrod Society has distributed to the Central Indiana community over $4 million in proceeds from its events,” reports Lechleiter, who will become president of the Society in 2017, per their standard leadership progression.
50th annual Somerset CPAs and Advisors Penrod Arts Fair®.
When:
Saturday, September 10th, 2016
Time:
9:00am – 5:00pm
Where:
On the campus of the Indianapolis Museum of Art
Saturday: Advanced tickets are $15. You can also purchase tickets the day of event for $20.
Friday's Evening with Penrod is $125, this ticket includes all food and drink for Friday night as well as recieving a free ticket to the 50th Annual Penrod Arts Fair.
more at: http://www.penrod.org/arts-fair/fair-faqs