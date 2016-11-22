Search
November 22, 2016 Food + Drink » Food News

Cardinal Spirits releases your new Thanksgiving drink 

Nocino is the warming walnut liqueur you need

By
Cardinal Spirits releases Nocino just in time for Thanksgiving
  • Cardinal Spirits releases Nocino just in time for Thanksgiving
  • Submitted Photo
Thanksgiving. It's a day in which we give thanks for everything in our lives (shouldn't we be doing that everyday?). It's also a day, much like all American holidays, where we overindulge in food and drink — I'm so proud to be an American.

Just in time for the holiday, Bloomington-based distillery, Cardinal Spirits has released its newest liqueur and it will be the perfect addition to your family's Thanksgiving meal.

Nocino is earthy, tasty classic Italian liqueur and Cardinal has made it's own version using the best walnuts Indiana has to offer, as well a local Indiana maple syrup.
Green Indiana walnuts being hand quartered by volunteers for Cardinal Spirits' Nocino
  • Green Indiana walnuts being hand quartered by volunteers for Cardinal Spirits' Nocino
  • Submitted Photo

According to a press release from Cardinal, Nocino is  crafted using, "green, unripe walnuts … For our version, we harvest the walnuts ourselves from trees in Fort Wayne, giving this liqueur an Indiana twist. We are the only distillery in Indiana that produces Nocino, and one of just a handful of craft distilleries in the country to do so."


With the addition of maple syrup from Burton's Maplewood Farm in Medora, Ind. this drink has a welcoming light sweetness and is warming now that the winter air sadly crept into Indy over the past week.

Milk Punch uses Nocino to make a perfect Thanksgiving cocktail
  • Milk Punch uses Nocino to make a perfect Thanksgiving cocktail
  • Submitted Photo
In Italy, Nocino is typically drank after a meal as a digestif, to warm oneself and to help aid in digestion. However Cardinal recommends "using it in Milk Punch, Walnut Manhattan and Nocino Sour. You can also pour a bit over ice cream."

However you decide to imbibe, there really is no better liquor for this time of year. You can pick up bottles at liquor stores all around the city for only $28.

Happy Thanksgiving!

