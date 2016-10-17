Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

October 17, 2016 News » Politics

Candidates focus on veterans as election nears 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg meets with Hoosier voters at Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Veterans’ Picnic in Garfield Park. - SHELBY MULLIS, THESTATEHOUSEFILE.COM
  • Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg meets with Hoosier voters at Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Veterans’ Picnic in Garfield Park.
  • Shelby Mullis, TheStatehouseFile.com
By Adrianna Pitrelli and Shelby Mullis

As Indiana celebrated the dedication of the new Bicentennial Plaza Saturday, candidates from both parties took advantage of the extra traffic in downtown Indianapolis.

Candidates for governor, John Gregg and Eric Holcomb, as well as those in the Senate race, Evan Bayh and Todd Young, appeared at Indianapolis events to show support for veterans.


Democrats Gregg and Bayh attended Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s veterans’ picnic at Garfield Park. Vietnam-era veteran Pam Smith appreciated the picnic because she said veterans can be a “forgotten people.”

“It’s really nice that there are people who still do care for veterans,” Smith said. “It’s like we don’t exist lots of times.”

With less than a month until Election Day, Gregg said he wanted to pay tribute to those who serve the country while also discussing veteran issues with voters.

“Our country has been at war with terrorism now for fifteen years,” he said, “and men and women who have served in that war or previous wars deserve our respect and recognition.”

At the same time Saturday but across downtown at the Indiana War Memorial, Republicans Holcomb and Young attended a veterans’ roundtable. Arizona Sen. John McCain and Indiana Sen. Dan Coats also participated.
click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with a Hoosier veteran. Holcomb said he hopes to partner with Todd Young to give veterans more benefits. - ADRIANNA PITRELLI, THESTATEHOUSEFILE.COM
  • Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with a Hoosier veteran. Holcomb said he hopes to partner with Todd Young to give veterans more benefits.
  • Adrianna Pitrelli, TheStatehouseFile.com
The four men, all who are military veterans, said the focus of their campaign stop was to show support for fellow veterans.

“We will identify and work with every veteran to ensure every one of them gets what they deserve: benefits,” Holcomb said.

Young said he too will work every day to give them the benefits they deserve.

“We have to show that we care for them. We have to have leaders who understand the importance of American leaders in the world,” Young said.

McCain said he wanted to show public support for Young because of Young’s military experience and what he said is proven support for the veterans.

“I came here because I believe it is my obligation to bring forward another generation of men and women who have served this nation,” McCain said.

Coats also slipped in an endorsement, supporting Holcomb for governor.

“He has the values, the courage and the strength to carry on what has been so remarkable in this state,” Coats said. “If you like the direction our state is going, Eric is the right person.”

More Politics »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Politics

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

The Statehouse File
Bio:
 TheStatehouseFile.com is a news service powered by Franklin College journalism students.

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
Science on Tap

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Science on Tap @ Tomlinson Tap Room

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 12-18, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation