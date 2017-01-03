Bourbon Street Distillery set to close after fifteen years in Indianapolis 

click to enlarge
The Bourbon Street Distillery is closing its doors this Friday, January 6
Bourbon Street Distillery
The popular neighborhood bar, known for dishing out one of the best tenderloins in Indianapolis and plenty of wallet-friendly booze, is shuttering its doors this Friday, January 6.
In a Facebook post earlier today the Bourbon Street Distillery announced:
The news is true, Bourbon Street Distillery is closing its doors this week! Our last day will be Friday, so come out and get one last beer and tenderloin and see your favorite bartenders and servers before they move on to bigger and better things. Thanks for a great 15 years Indianapolis! The building and bar are available for purchase. Serious inquiries only at info@bourbonstreetdistillery.com
The news is bittersweet as it means a loss of one of many Hoosiers favorite watering holes, but it gives the owner, Cindy Brant, a chance to retire.
If you're feeling tears well up in your eyes knowing your favorite tenderloin is going away so suddenly, make sure and stop in and say cheers and farewell before Friday