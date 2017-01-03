Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 03, 2017 Food + Drink » Food News

Bourbon Street Distillery set to close after fifteen years in Indianapolis 

The last day is this Friday, January 6

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge The Bourbon Street Distillery is closing its doors this Friday, January 6 - BOURBON STREET DISTILLERY
  • The Bourbon Street Distillery is closing its doors this Friday, January 6
  • Bourbon Street Distillery
The popular neighborhood bar, known for dishing out one of the best tenderloins in Indianapolis and plenty of wallet-friendly booze, is shuttering its doors this Friday, January 6.

In a Facebook post earlier today the Bourbon Street Distillery announced:
The news is true, Bourbon Street Distillery is closing its doors this week! Our last day will be Friday, so come out and get one last beer and tenderloin and see your favorite bartenders and servers before they move on to bigger and better things. Thanks for a great 15 years Indianapolis! The building and bar are available for purchase. Serious inquiries only at info@bourbonstreetdistillery.com
The news is bittersweet as it means a loss of one of many Hoosiers favorite watering holes, but it gives the owner, Cindy Brant, a chance to retire.

If you're feeling tears well up in your eyes knowing your favorite tenderloin is going away so suddenly, make sure and stop in and say cheers and farewell before Friday

Related Locations

More Food News »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Food News

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Cavan McGinsie

Cavan McGinsie
Bio:
 I travel. I eat. I drink. I meet. I record. I'm the Food & Drink Editor here at NUVO and I'm always happy to chat with people about anything over a coffee, beer, or meal. Let me know your thoughts on Indianapolis.

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Brewery Tours of Indianapolis

(Thursday)
Best Bet: Brewery Tours of Indianapolis @ Various Locations

$30

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation