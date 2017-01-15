Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

January 15, 2017 News » Environment

Bleak future for Crown Hill Woods 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
click to enlarge FLICKR/INDIANA FOREST ALLIANCE
  • Flickr/Indiana Forest Alliance
It doesn’t look good for the future of the historic old grove forest in Crown Hill cemetery.

A federal judge denied the Indiana Forest Alliance’s (IFA) request to halt the Department of Veteran’s Affairs’ (VA) plan to rip out the forest and build columbaria to house the remains of 25,000 veterans.

IFA had filed the lawsuit claiming the VA didn’t follow the guidelines set forth in the National Environmental Policy Act when acquiring the Crown Hill North Woods property. IFA officials had hoped U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson would halt the project and demand the VA adhere to the law, including investigate and report on other possible alternative sites, hold a public hearing and other regulations the IFA feels the VA swept under the rug. However Magnus-Stinson rejected the argument that the VA did not conduct an adequate process, while admitting that the project would still cause “irreparable harm.”


“It’s a profoundly regrettable decision that makes a travesty of our environmental law,” said Jeff Stant, IFA executive director. “We are examining the ruling and next week will appeal the decision in U.S. Seventh Circuit District Court in Chicago. We do not believe the VA complied with the spirit or the letter of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).”
click to enlarge FLICKR/INDIANA FOREST ALLIANCE
  • Flickr/Indiana Forest Alliance
In the appeal, IFA will ask for the court to keep the project on hold while the appeal is pending as well as come to a decision as quickly as possible. The hold is a key part of preventing the destruction of the forest for a long as possible. The VA had planned to break ground on the project in November and is ready to proceed with the project.

The Laura Hare Charitable Trust has offered to purchase the property from the VA to hold the forest as a nature preserve, but the VA has never responded. The purchase offer included the price paid for the land as well as any related expenses.

RELATED: Charitable Trust offers to buy Crown Hill Woods

“These forests are irreplaceable, and as we continue to lose the last remnants, we are all impoverished,” said Lenore Tedesco, a spokesperson for the Hare Trust. “It’s unfortunate that the VA has chosen this destructive course when they have a viable partner to save this forest and also achieve their goals.”

 IFA will file an appeal as soon as possible.

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday, January 16 at 4 p.m. at the Crown Hill North Woods site.

More Environment »

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Environment

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Amber Stearns

Amber Stearns
Bio:
 Amber Stearns was born, raised, and educated right here in Indianapolis. She holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Indianapolis (1995). Following a 20-year career in radio news in Indiana, Amber joined NUVO as News Editor in 2014.

Events & Best Bets

Today Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
Our First Stand: Save Health Care Rally

Best Bet: Our First Stand: Save Health Care Rally @ Fayette County Courthouse

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 11-17, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation