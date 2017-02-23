Black Girl Majestic fashion show debuts at Tube Factory 

Model: Lakisha Williams for the Black Girl Majestic fashion show

Cliff Duterville

The idea for thefashion show came to Kandis Isom and Sarah Hairston like many great ideas do — over brunch with friends."Kandis and I were talking about how Black Girl Magic has become a wave, a movement to empower black women," says Sarah Hairston. "Literally at the same time we said in unison 'We should do a show!'"The two used their event planning group, Fashion Forward, to put together a fashion show at Tube Factory artspace in Garfield Park. The show is centered on the Black Girl Magic movement — a celebration of Black womanhood.NUVO spoke with Kandis and Sarah via email before their upcoming show.Fashion Forward began in 2013, when [we] had the idea that there should be a collective group of fashion lovers that represent minorities. Thinking big, we decided, what better way to do that than have a fashion show. Which is exactly what we did, [we started] gathering up-and-coming artists, designers, boutiques and models.We have a collection of boutiques in the show! Pitaya, Foot Prints boutique, Loves Hangover, Boomerang BTQ, 28 Boutique, Owaly, Pariah and Dreams Come True BoutiqueThese boutiques carry some of the most unique pieces in Indy. They vary in sizes and and have some of the most unique trends, which is exactly what we needed for the show.Because of all of the intricacies of creating a fashion show, we have reached out to everyone; from aspiring models, to photographers, to make up artists, to hair artists, to people who just have an interest in fashion (to give them the feel for what it's like to be a part of a runway production). Fashion Forward is an ongoing creativity opportunity. To stay updated with all of our events and projects, you can always email us at fashionforwardindy@gmail.com and follow our social media.This show is important because we are celebrating Black women. We are showing that past present and future Black women should be celebrated and highlighted for all of their accomplishments, their beauty and the value that they add to the world and culture.Well, the purpose of Fashion Forward [was] a noticeable lack of representation or misrepresentation of African American people. But what's so amazing is so many people are noticing it, not just for African Americans but for other minorities, and showing that we should be the beauty standard as well. We should be represented in fashion because so much fashion is influenced by Black culture and other cultures. But you would see this fashion on bodies that had no connection to the culture. It's really starting to become a movement of inclusiveness.Fashion Forward wants to be a part of that movement, especially starting with our own community and showing that fashion is relatable to anyone and it's accessible.Our goal is for people to feel empowered and informed ... about the beauty that African American women have cultivated from their existence. We want women to feel celebrated!