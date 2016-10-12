Best service 

Search
St. Elmo Steakhouse

When your head server has been taking care of tables and bringing back a slew of regulars for 40 years, you know you’re doing something right. A meal at St. Elmo is truly an experience unlike anywhere else in the city, and for this reason, many of the city’s most well-to-do citizens have business meetings here, celebrities come back every time they’re in town and people like you and I go here during special occasions, because we know it is special and the service is one of the major aspects of that special-ness.
2nd: Tinker Street
3rd: Three Carrots



