Best of Indy 2016 is back and bigger than ever 

By

click to enlarge BRICS claimed Best Local Ice Cream - PHOTO BY IAN ROBERTSON
  • BRICS claimed Best Local Ice Cream
  • Photo by Ian Robertson

Welcome to your 26th ever Best of Indy, compiled by you, lovely NUVO readers. That’s right: This whole issue is devoted to your favorite things in Indianapolis. Herein, you’ll find answers to such burning questions as: Indy’s favorite farm-to-table joint; Indy’s favorite religious institution; Indy’s favorite nonprofit; favorite vape shop; favorite burlesque troupe; and on, and on …

How do we know they’re your favorite? Well, first, we built the ballots from nominations you made this summer. And then, for six weeks you voted Every. Single. Day. That’s right, all 167 categories were created then voted upon by you. Are your clicking fingers tired?

Next, we, your dutiful editors, using math and magic, counted hundreds of thousands of votes during the weeks the Best of Indy ballot was open. And now, it’s time to present the results.


click to enlarge Your NUVO Editors - PHOTO BY WILL MCCARTY
  • Your NUVO Editors
  • Photo by Will McCarty
Perhaps you’ll note our issue so overfloweth with Best of Indy blurbs this year that it’s taken over our entire magazine. Missing your Soundchecks and Pence Despair-O-Meters and film reviews? Never fear: Everything on NUVO.net is proceeding totally normally this week. On the plus side, this all-Best Of issue is a perfect issue to stuff in your glove box, stash in your dresser or stick on top of your toilet to refer back to whenever you’re thinking, “What, statistically speaking, is Indianapolis’ favorite taco spot?"

New this year: some off-the-wall staff picks from your editorial team, because we’re opinionated, mouthy creatures who can’t resist sneaking in our own favorites. You’ll find those sprinkled throughout NUVO.net. 

Alright: Time to turn the metaphorical page and start reading. We love you, readers. We love you, Indy.

Love, 

Your Editors: Katherine Coplen, Emily Taylor, Cavan McGinsie, Brian Weiss and Amber Stearns 


