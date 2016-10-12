Best local steak 

St. Elmo Steakhouse
This quintessential Indianapolis restaurant has been serving top-quality steaks, service and world-famous shrimp cocktails for over a century. It has been named in Forbes’ Top Ten Classic Restaurants Well Worth Visiting. It is a classic white tablecloth steakhouse and a place frequented by many of Indy’s most recognizable faces. Not much has changed since 1902 (including its famous wine cellar that is filled with prized wines) and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
Stelmos.com
2nd: Harry & Izzy’s
3rd: Bynum’s Steakhouse