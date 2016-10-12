Best local seafood 

Oceanaire
For 13 years Oceanaire has served fresh, daily delivered seafood to Indianapolis, giving us a quality of seafood that shouldn’t be available in the Midwest. Their oyster selection is unbelievable. The dishes are spectacular, from the classic buttery options to modern takes. The kitchen team here makes sure to use as much local produce as it can in its chef’s selections and they are continually improving. It is still as good as it was 13 years ago; in all honesty, it’s better, as is all of Indy’s food scene.
2nd: Caplinger’s Fresh Catch
3rd: Rick’s Cafe Boatyard