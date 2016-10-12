Best local pork tenderloin 

Steer-In
With that gigantic menu there truly isn’t much you can’t get here, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that two of their items should be favorites in the city; you know, due to probability. Indiana is known for its tenderloins and Steer-In just so happens to make the best one. Their famous paddle of pork is as wide as their menu and makes the sandwich bun look like a Hawaiian roll. Make sure you go hungry and preferably after a week of cardio workouts.
Steerin.net
2nd: Edward’s Drive In
3rd: Mug-N-Bun