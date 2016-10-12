Best local place for upscale dining 

Bluebeard
This truly is only as upscale as you make it. While it’s possible to spend top dollar on a large meal here, including a bottle of wine or two chosen by the sommelier and full dishes for everyone, it’s just as easy to split some small plates, maybe some charcuterie, and not destroy your wallet. If I may make a suggestion, splurge at least once for the upscale meal; it is an experience you won’t soon forget and will remind you why Bluebeard is consistently ranked in Indy’s top restaurants.
2nd: Harry & Izzy’s
3rd: Tinker Street