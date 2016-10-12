Best local chef 

Jeremiah Clark — Mesh on Mass
Thought Jeremiah’s name isn’t one you hear continuously chanted in the headlines, over his years at Mesh he has crafted an incredible menu that plays on classic dishes with modern riffs. To get a taste of the best of his best, his pork osso bucco is otherworldly; if you’re wanting something a little lighter, that tuna burger is one of the best burgers you’ll ever have the joy of tasting.
meshrestaurants.com
2nd: Rod Lee — Alley’s Alehouse
3rd: Abbi Merriss — Bluebeard