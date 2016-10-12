Best local cheap pizza 

Hot Box Pizza
If you’re anything like me, the cups in your dorm room or college apartment consisted entirely of HotBox’s plastic cups from all of the times you ordered pizza and a Coke to save you when you were too blitzed to drive and suffering from the drunchies. What you may not realize is that HotBox is a local chain and they don’t try to do anything but make good, easy pizza. The best way to get some HotBox is with The Deal, a large one-topping pizza, breadsticks and two sodas for $16.99. That, ladies and gents, is a deal.
hotboxpizza.com
2nd: Pizza King
3rd: Blaze Pizza