Best local cheap burgers 

Steer-In
The decor hasn’t been updated in at least 50 years and that’s just part of the charm of this place. With a menu this size it’s impossible to choose just one of the ridiculously delicious items, but you wouldn’t be making the wrong decision to go with a burger. Don’t forget to pair it with an ice cream float or malt. You won’t find any cool, trendy articles about the Steer-In in any local publication and that’s because they are superb at doing classic diner dishes and doing them well.
