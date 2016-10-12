Best local bike trail 

Monon Trail
If you are looking for plans for a day out you only need one word — Monon. This trail provides your activity (bike, walk, skate, run or move through at your choice) and plenty of entertainment from the many breweries, restaurants and shops whose front doors are directed right at the trail. The path has even become a real estate gold mine, with homes being coveted for their quick access. Follow the pedestrian-only route north/south, then hop off on the Cultural Trail for east/west. The Monon boasts some of Indy’s finest public art and murals as well. Not to mention access to some killer parks, soccer, frisbee and football fields.
