Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
submit to reddit
Email
Favorite
Share

Best local bike trail 

By

boi_2016_webheader.png

Monon Trail

If you are looking for plans for a day out you only need one word — Monon. This trail provides your activity (bike, walk, skate, run or move through at your choice) and plenty of entertainment from the many breweries, restaurants and shops whose front doors are directed right at the trail. The path has even become a real estate gold mine, with homes being coveted for their quick access. Follow the pedestrian-only route north/south, then hop off on the Cultural Trail for east/west. The Monon boasts some of Indy’s finest public art and murals as well. Not to mention access to some killer parks, soccer, frisbee and football fields.

indy.gov

2nd: Cultural Trail
3rd: indy Cultural Trail

Tags:

  |  

Previous Winners

submit to reddit
Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

You searched for:

  • [X]2016
  • [X]Arts & Entertainment
Start over

Narrow Search

^ Browse 'Best Of' Above ^

Other Searches

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Dweezil Zappa

Best Bet: Dweezil Zappa @ The Vogue

$30-65

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

This Week's Flyers

Around the Web

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

More Shared

Newsletters

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 12-18, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation