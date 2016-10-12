Search
Best house of worship 

The First Church Of Cannabis

What started as a big middle finger to Indiana Governor — and current Republican Vice Presidential nominee — Mike Pence and his buddies has turned into a great outlet for people to come together and share the love. We here at NUVO love church founder and cannabis connoisseur Bill Levin for his continued effort to bring awareness to Indiana’s cannabis struggle. And as one of the Deity Dozen points out: laugh often, share humor. Have fun in life, be positive. That’s some solid advice.

cannaterian.org


2nd: New Direction Church
3rd: St. Joan of Arc




(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
