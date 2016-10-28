Ben Johnson wins the Skip McKinney Faculty of the Year Award 

click to enlarge (Left to right) Rob MacPherson, Lisa McKinney, Robert McKinney, Marni McKinney, Kevin McKinney and Marta Blades with a photo of Arlene “Skip” McKinney.

The sixth annual Skip McKinney Faculty of the Year Award has been given to Indianapolis Art Center teacher Ben Johnson, who oversees the glass department.The award includes $20,000 and a solo art show in the fall of 2017. The McKinney family gives the award in honor of Arlene “Skip” McKinney, who used to take classes at the Art Center. Finalists are interviewed by the family and chosen based on their artwork, teaching and community building.“I was shocked, stunned, it was amazing,” says Johnson, recalling the award unveiling onOct. 28. “This would have been my third time up for the award.”But that hasn't discouraged him from applying. According tothe application process has rewards within itself.“It helps you reflect on yourself, your community and what you do for the Art Center and how much of a family it is here,” says Johnson.The Art Center has played a large part in Johnson’s artistic career. He took his first glass class at the Center 16 years ago. Today, in addition to running the studio, Johnson teaches a sheet glass class (for all levels) and advanced classes. One of the advanced classes is called Roll It Up Right Now and it addresses a unique style of glassmaking.“It was something I was never able to learn here at the art center prior. So I really want to bring the higher level of skills here.”He had to travel to gain those skills. Johnson first attended IUPUI for business before moving to Herron, which had no glass program. Soon after Johnson transferred to Kent State where he was able to study glassblowing.“It’s really a material that we find, and the normal person comes into contact with in their everyday life,” says Johnson. “Glass is all around us. There are some amazing things done with glass, that are industrial, that we take for granted. I really want to show people that it’s limitless.”And that is part of Johnson’s goal with the $20,000 award. The three he stated in the application were to spend more time with family, continuing education and make professional quality glasswork himself.Johnson also hopes to bring “in a high level of skill to the students in the hope that there will never be a plateau for anyone here at the Art Center,”says Johnson. “I want people to find their voice and continue to learn, so they can stay within the community and continue to learn…”Four other teachers were finalists for the fellowship: Robert, Debbie Kirby, Dan Fifer and Bianca Dudeck-Mandity. They will receive $1,000 each.