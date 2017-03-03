Ben Asaykwee uses CICF grant to write 7 plays in 2017 

click to enlarge
Indy playwright and actor, Ben Asaykwee, has a busy year ahead.
Asaykwee will write seven new plays over the course of 2017, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Central Indiana Community Foundation. These plays will include The Jungle Book
at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis; Attribute of the Strong
through Ben's own theater company Q Artistry; Angel Academy
at White Rabbit Cabaret; and more.
He sent out the following in a press release earlier this week:
On March 7 at the Lilly Theatre in Children's Museum of Indianapolis, local artist Ben Asaykwee will kick off the first of seven original theatre works. Jungle Book is number in Asaykwee's "Seven for '17" project. The fresh take on a classic features original music and spoken word in a lively family-friendly show.
Ben Asaykwee, an Indianapolis playwright, composer, director, producer, and actor has written and produced plays in the Midwest 2009. The artist was recently recognized by the Central Indiana Community Foundation as a VIP theatre artist in an award program, kicking of the "next 100 years" of great Indianapolis art.
"Receiving this award has been a great honor," said Asaykwee. "And I believe continuing the work I was recognized for is the only appropriate response."
The second of the series, a two-act rock musical called Attribute of the Strong, will open April 7 at Fort Harrison. Remaining shows in the Seven for '17 project series will run May through September at various Indianapolis venues.