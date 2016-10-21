Bayh and Young trade shots at Senate debate 

click to enlarge The three candidates for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat, left to right, Libertarian Lucy Brenton, Democrat Evan Bayh and Republican Todd Young participate in debate in Indianapolis.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy, pool

Former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh, Republican Rep. Todd Young and Libertarian Lucy Brenton went head-to-head Tuesday for what might be the only debate in the race to fill Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat.Bayh and Young spent much of the hour-long debate taking shots at each other’s record.The race is the subject of national attention — and the focus of much out-of-state spending — because it could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republicans currently control the chamber, but if Democrats pick up five seats — or four if Hillary Clinton is elected president — they will control the Senate.And determine, to a large degree, who sits on the U.S. Supreme Court.The high stakes accounted for the hard shots during the debate.“Evan Bayh has become a creature of Washington, D.C. He didn’t listen to Hoosiers when they needed him most,” Young said about Bayh’s support of the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare.Young said Obamacare is the largest tax increase in American history. He said he wants to repeal and replace it.“My mission is to work with all Hoosiers to make sure we come up with a healthcare policy that decreases costs,” Young said.But Bayh continued to support some form of Obamacare. He said he wanted to fix the parts that weren’t working well and keep the parts that were.He said Young’s approach would free insurance companies to make huge profits while stripping people of healthcare options.“He wants to take insurance away from 300,000 people,” Bayh said. “What we need to do is fix the part of the law that needs to be fixed.”Bayh said he would focus on helping those in the individual market place by providing health insurance to more Hoosiers across the state.Brenton said she supports market-based approaches and said it was appropriate to charge women more because women use the healthcare system more often than men.Throughout the debate, Brenton said she got tired of Bayh and Young going against each other.“Let’s talk about real solutions, about problems instead of bickering back and forth,” Brenton said.The candidates also talked about what they would do about gun control.“Hoosiers can count on me to protect their gun rights. No one who is mentally ill should get access to a fire arm,” Young said.Brenton and Bayh said they agree with Young but also want to see weapons out of the hands of known terrorists.Brenton said the issue crossed borders.“Stop selling guns abroad. We should not be the world’s largest arms dealer,” Brenton said.After the debate, both Bayh and Young were asked about the negative rhetoric during the debate.Young refused to answer the question, saying he would rather “indulge in some substantive questions,” while Bayh said he did not want to lash out against his opponent.A poll released by WISH-TV and Ball State just hours before Tuesday’s debate showed Bayh with an edge, 49 percent to Young’s 43 percent. Six percent of those surveyed were undecided. The poll’s margin of error is 3.9 percent.