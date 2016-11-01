Battle on the Bricks: Indy Eleven vs. IndyCar 

click to enlarge

I know what you're thinking: humans don't stand a chance against race cars. Thankfully they didn't face off during "Battle on the Bricks." In preparation of Saturday's big post season match for Indiana's Team — the first in club history — Indy Eleven players took to the Yard Of Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a quick scrimmage against IndyCar and Indy Lights drivers.

Both squads also brought some hardware.

click to enlarge

The left trophy is the IndyCar Championship trophy. The right one is the NASL Spring Season trophy that Indy Eleven claimed this year. And the middle one? That's the NASL Soccer Bowl trophy the Indy Eleven hope to win in the next two weeks.

