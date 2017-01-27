Attorney general at odds with governor over needle exchanges 

click to enlarge
Attorney General Curtis Hill finds himself on the opposite side of Gov. Eric Holcomb and fellow House Republicans on the issue of syringe exchange programs.
Hill testified against House Bill 1438
, which would allow a county or city to enact its own syringe exchange program rather than have to seek approval from the state. Testimony on the bill was heard earlier in the week before the House Public Health committee.
“The current needle exchange program may be well intended, but it has evolved into a needle give-away, ultimately contributing to more syringes being passed around and shared in our communities,” Hill said in a statement following his testimony.
Hill said the bill is a detriment to the efforts to get drug abuse victims into treatment because it further traps them in the cycle of opioid addiction.
“We need to help our fellow Hoosiers who are caught in that cycle, but we need to do so in a way that is conducive to placing them in rehabilitation facilities where they can get the treatment they need in order to overcome the greatest battle of their lives,” Hill said.
Combatting the opioid epidemic is one of the centerpieces of Holcomb’s legislative agenda. That includes a program for drug users to exchange their dirty needles for clean ones to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis C. Incidents of these infections soared in Scott County before a needle exchange program was put in place in 2015.
The governor’s office released a statement that said, “Locals are best positioned to make decisions on implementing exchange programs, and we need to give them the authority to do so. We will work cooperatively with the Attorney General’s Office on this and many other bills throughout this long legislative session.”
Author of the bill, Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer, R-Beech Grove, said she doesn’t know the facts Hill based his statements on, but she is relying on the testimony of Indiana’s health commissioner, Dr. Jerome Adams.
“Research has shown that syringe exchange programs can effectively reduce harm in a community battling injection drug use,” Adams said.
He urged the committee to pass the bill because it reduces the barriers to local authorities to take action.
“We know that when we remove barriers to care and when we build trust, individuals and communities benefit. We also know that while a syringe exchange reduces harm, it alone won’t end the drug epidemic. Instead, syringe exchanges create important touchpoints to healthcare, insurance and treatment,” Adams said.
House Minority Leader Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, said he was flummoxed by Hill’s decision to go against Holcomb and a key piece of his legislative agenda.
“Hopefully, over time he understands that you can’t approach important legislation, particularly those supported by the chief executive, with a knee jerk reaction simply because you saw it on a committee calendar,” Pelath said.