Ask Renee: World Car Free Day in Indianapolis 

Hi Renee,
For the first time, Indy is going to participate in World Car Free Day. Think this is something you could help us get the word out about? Seems like your readers would enjoy participating!
Thanks for considering it. Enjoy your day,
Jen
Hi Jen!
In my experience, riding the bus not only makes you car free, it can make you carefree! I love my years of reading, napping and daydreaming on IndyGo.
I certainly hope this is something Ask Renee readers would enjoy! Hey, readers, will you pledge to be car-free
on Thursday, September 22?!
CIRTA’s Commuter Connect promotes alternative transportation solutions in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Shelby counties. Plan your World Car Free Day carpool, vanpool, bus ride, bike or walking route – TAKE THE PLEDGE
– and you will be entered to win awesome prizes, like a Pacers Bikeshare membership, IndyGo passes and tickets to some fun events. Those who take the pledge will also receive a free emergency ride home pass, just in case.
If you want to make your commute greener, healthier, and more economical year-round, CIRTA Commuter Connect
can help you find a vanpool, carpool, school pool, bus, bike or walk option. And, employers, you can work toward creating a commuter-friendly workplace
, including tax incentives.
Will you join Jen and I by being car-free on September 22?
Piece out,
Renee