September 15, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: World Car Free Day in Indianapolis 

Join the cause and go car-free on September 22

Hi Renee,
 
For the first time, Indy is going to participate in World Car Free Day. Think this is something you could help us get the word out about? Seems like your readers would enjoy participating!

Thanks for considering it. Enjoy your day, 
Jen

Hi Jen!


In my experience, riding the bus not only makes you car free, it can make you carefree! I love my years of reading, napping and daydreaming on IndyGo.

I certainly hope this is something Ask Renee readers would enjoy! Hey, readers, will you pledge to be car-free on Thursday, September 22?!

CIRTA’s Commuter Connect promotes alternative transportation solutions in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan and Shelby counties. Plan your World Car Free Day carpool, vanpool, bus ride, bike or walking route – TAKE THE PLEDGE – and you will be entered to win awesome prizes, like a Pacers Bikeshare membership, IndyGo passes and tickets to some fun events. Those who take the pledge will also receive a free emergency ride home pass, just in case.

If you want to make your commute greener, healthier, and more economical year-round, CIRTA Commuter Connect can help you find a vanpool, carpool, school pool, bus, bike or walk option. And, employers, you can work toward creating a commuter-friendly workplace, including tax incentives.

Will you join Jen and I by being car-free on September 22?

Piece out,
Renee

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

