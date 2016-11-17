Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

November 17, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: What to do with those campaign signs 

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
Hi Renee,

Are campaign signs recyclable?

Lori

Lori,


The results of this election have some potentially negative environmental side effects. The good news is that your political yard signs are recyclable.

If you participate in a curbside program, separate the plastic from the metal and put both parts in the bin along with all of the postcards and flyers that surely appeared in your mailbox over the past several weeks.

You can also take yard signs to a recycling center as they can recycle the aluminum or steel stakes, as well as the corrugated or film plastics. My friend at RecycleForce says that, “Democrats and Republicans will be shredded together to make a new piece of plastic.” Bi-partisanship at its finest!

Speaking of recycling and politicians, congratulations to the Executive Director of Indiana Recycling Coalition, Carey Hamilton, for being elected to serve in the Indiana House of Representatives. I feel better knowing that Carey will be working to improve Indiana’s environment from the Statehouse.

Piece out,
Renee


More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
2016 Jazz Legacy Showcase

Best Bet: 2016 Jazz Legacy Showcase @ Indiana Landmarks Center

$75 per ticket (includes premium dinner buffet and non-alcoholic beverages). Cash bar.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 16-22, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation