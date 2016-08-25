Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

August 25, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: What do you do with really, really, really old shoes? 

A textile question

By
Reddit Email Add to favorites
Old Rags Into New Cloth- Salvage in Britain, April 1942. Women sit on upturned baskets and cut salvaged clothes and rags into pieces in the warehouse of a salvage depot, somewhere in Britain. Behind them a large pile of uncut material awaits their attention, and at their feet, a growing pile of already-cut rags can be seen. - MINISTRY OF INFORMATION PHOTO DIVISION PHOTOGRAPHER, STONE RICHARD, VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Old Rags Into New Cloth- Salvage in Britain, April 1942. Women sit on upturned baskets and cut salvaged clothes and rags into pieces in the warehouse of a salvage depot, somewhere in Britain. Behind them a large pile of uncut material awaits their attention, and at their feet, a growing pile of already-cut rags can be seen.
  • Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer, Stone Richard, via Wikimedia Commons

Where do you recycle worn out shoes/clothing/linens that are too far gone to donate?

Nadine

Nadine,

At the moment, I don’t know of anyone who is actually recycling (vs. reusing or repurposing) textiles, so I would still donate them and let the donation center decide what is too far gone. You may contact a local animal shelter to see if they could use old linens, or a painter who could use them as drop clothes.


Piece out,

Renee  

More Ask Renee »

Tags: , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Latest in Ask Renee

Around the Web

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Renee Sweany

Renee Sweany
Bio:
 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan

Best Bet: Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan @ Brown County Art Guild

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • August 24-30, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation