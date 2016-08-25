Ask Renee: What do you do with really, really, really old shoes? 

-
Old Rags Into New Cloth- Salvage in Britain, April 1942. Women sit on upturned baskets and cut salvaged clothes and rags into pieces in the warehouse of a salvage depot, somewhere in Britain. Behind them a large pile of uncut material awaits their attention, and at their feet, a growing pile of already-cut rags can be seen.
-
Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer, Stone Richard, via Wikimedia Commons
Where do you recycle worn out shoes/clothing/linens that are too far gone to donate?
Nadine
Nadine,
At the moment, I don’t know of anyone who is actually recycling (vs. reusing or repurposing) textiles, so I would still donate them and let the donation center decide what is too far gone. You may contact a local animal shelter to see if they could use old linens, or a painter who could use them as drop clothes.
Piece out,
Renee