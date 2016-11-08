Search
November 08, 2016 Voices » Ask Renee

Ask Renee: VOTE! 

Today is the day, let your voice be heard

By
Happy Election Day! If you haven’t already, VOTE! And if you need any last minute information about who and what you’re voting for, check out NUVO’s complete guide to Election Day (including links on how to find out where candidates stand on environmental issues and what are the environmental impacts of the special questions are on your ballot).

You can also find your polling location and view your ballot on the IndianaVoters web site.

I know I’ll be watching the results coverage from the edge of my seat.


Piece out,
Renee

 Renee has spent the past several years surrounding herself with like-minded people who share her passion for caring for the planet. She began writing “Ask Renee” after four years of offering green tips through her e-newsletter Green Piece Indy. E-mail her your green living queries at rsweany@sbcglobal.net.

