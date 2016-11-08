Ask Renee: VOTE! 

click to enlarge
Happy Election Day! If you haven’t already, VOTE! And if you need any last minute information about who and what you’re voting for, check out NUVO’s complete guide to Election Day
(including links on how to find out where candidates stand on environmental issues and what are the environmental impacts of the special questions are on your ballot).
You can also find your polling location and view your ballot on the IndianaVoters web site.
I know I’ll be watching the results coverage from the edge of my seat.
Piece out,
Renee